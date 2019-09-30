Vanity Fair Creative Director Chris Dixon Leaving the Magazine

Vanity Fair creative director Chris Dixon is exiting the magazine, a rep for the publication confirms to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dixon announced the decision today to staff and Vanity Fair colleagues. He’s been with the magazine since October 2011, rising through the ranks from design director to creative director under veteran editor-in-chief Graydon Carter. Carter left the magazine in December 2017, closing out a 25-year-run steering the publication. In his final editor’s letter, Carter praised Dixon as the “current master” of the design team, a position he held on to under the editorship of Carter’s successor, Radhika Jones, who currently runs the magazine.

Since Jones took over, Vanity Fair has undergone a massive redesign that she supervised with Dixon. According to sources, Dixon met with Jones several weeks ago to discuss plans for a new chapter in his career. His last day will be Nov. 22, as he will stay on through the transition to find a successor.

Not only has Dixon guided the creative direction of the magazine under two editors, he's weathered the changes that have come with corporate parent company Conde Nast's unification of creative, copy and research teams across all of its media brands. Those sweeping changes, first revealed in 2016, have led to many bumps in the road as the respective staffs of magazines were brought together to work across Conde titles an effort to streamline and cut costs. Part of the trimming resulted in the loss of many jobs due to layoffs as well as departures with veteran and high-salaried staffers among the hardest hit.

Prior to Vanity Fair, Dixon served as the design director for New York Magazine. He was with that publication for seven years, from June 2004 through September 2011. In 2015, Dixon did an interview with the CBC to discuss his design experience ahead of a design conference. At the time, he opened up on how he crafted the look and feel of the magazine, saying, "I think the experience of Vanity Fair is supposed to be just a smooth journey through the whole magazine. It has ups and downs and a certain energy, but it's designed as one long experience. It should feel like a nice journey."