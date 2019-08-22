Vanity Fair Hires Ex-Entertainment Weekly Writer Anthony Breznican as Special Correspondent (Exclusive)

Longtime Entertainment Weekly writer Anthony Breznican has landed at Vanity Fair.

Breznican — a veteran Hollywood reporter who exited his post as senior writer when EW cut staffers as part of its transition to a monthly — will serve as a special correspondent in Vanity Fair's Los Angeles bureau. Editor-in-chief Radhika Jones made the announcement to Vanity Fair's staff Thursday morning, at the same time announcing the promotion of Hillary Busis to senior editor.

Busis leads the Hollywood vertical, HWD, on Vanity Fair's website, working under executive digital director Mike Hogan. Per Jones' announcement, Busis will dig into her new role after she returns from maternity leave, which begins in September. In the interim, deputy editor Katey Rich will be filling in for Busis.

As for Breznican, he starts his new Vanity Fair gig after the Labor Day holiday. Jones said she's thrilled to welcome him to the team. "He will be an invaluable asset on all platforms," she wrote in her announcement, which was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Breznican spent the last eight years as a senior writer at EW covering a range of topics and entertainment offerings, specifically the Star Wars universe, Marvel and other comic book adaptations, along with some genre and literary coverage. ("He and Joanna Robinson will make an unbeatable team in covering Marvel," Jones noted.)

He started his career with the Associated Press, covering breaking news out of his hometown of Pittsburgh. A graduate of the University of PIttsburgh, Breznican stayed with the outlet when he moved to Los Angeles and stayed on the hard news beat, reporting about wildfires and crime before adding politics and the movie business to his coverage oversight. Following the Associated Press, Breznican moved onto to USA Today and later EW. He has also worked as a reporter for the Arizona Republic.

In June 2014, Breznican published his debut novel, Brutal Youth, which was praised by iconic author Stephen King as "an unputdownable tour-de-force, a Rebel Without a Cause for the 21st century.”

At Vanity Fair, Breznican will be reunited with Jeff Giles, who recently joined in the newly created position of executive Hollywood editor. Giles served as an editor at EW overseeing the movie team and books coverage from 2006 to 2014.