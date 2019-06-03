Vanity Fair Promotes Britt Hennemuth to Senior West Coast Editor

When West Coast Editor Krista Smith exited Vanity Fair two months ago — after having spent the better part of three decades at the magazine — she left big shoes to fill. And her replacement knows the fit.

The publication has named Britt Hennemuth, a features associate who served as Smith's assistant after starting at Vanity Fair as an intern in 2015, as Senior West Coast Editor, effective immediately. In his new role, Hennemuth leads talent relations and outreach across all platforms, in coordination with Condé Nast's Talent Group, as well as playing a key role in curating and booking VF portfolios, spotlights, Vanities openers, covers (including the annual Hollywood issue) and digital franchises including podcasts and videos.

Also on Hennemuth's to-do list: events, festival coverage and awards season content. He tested the festival waters, already having attended the Cannes Film Festival last month, where he was spotted at the mag's biannual party at Hotel du Cap. Hennemuth fills a spot vacated after Smith exited Vanity Fair to take a new job at streaming giant Netflix, working as a consultant on projects related to awards, events and talent relations.

Vanity Fair continues to be led by Editor-in-Chief Radhika Jones, who has been in the post since December 2017, when she took over from iconic editor Graydon Carter.