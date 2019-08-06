Vanity Fair Names Jeff Giles Executive Hollywood Editor (Exclusive)

Vanity Fair is staffing up its Los Angeles bureau, hiring Jeff Giles for the newly-created position of executive Hollywood editor.

In his new post, Giles, who joins full-time after serving as a V.F. contributing editor and as a contract writer for The New York Times, will oversee the bureau and be charged with assigning and editing impact entertainment stories across all platforms — the mag, the website's HWD section and Awards Extra special editions.

"He’s got the perfect sensibility for this role — a deep knowledge and love of movies and television, great taste and a reporter’s mindset about how to approach the major Hollywood stories of our time," said editor-in-chief Radhika Jones of Giles.

This summer, Giles has written for the Times on the evolution of many things, including art in corporate office lobbies, lunch and lunchtime culture, particularly in New York, and the meteoric rise in power and popularity of the mobile phone. He's also dipped into coverage of Young Adult publishing, an area he knows well after having published two YA novels, The Edge of Everything and The Brink of Darkness.

In the entertainment journalism space, Giles is well known for his long run as an editor at Entertainment Weekly where he oversaw the movie team and books coverage from 2006-2014. He has also held editorial positions at Rolling Stone, The New Yorker and was a senior editor at Newsweek where he led arts coverage and created that publication's Oscar Roundtable franchise. And a bit of Giles personal trivia: He appeared as an extra in The Lord of the Rings while writing about the franchise.

The creation of executive Hollywood editor is the latest news to come from Vanity Fair's West Coast bureau. At the end of March, The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report that veteran bureau chief Krista Smith was leaving the publication for a consultant job at Netflix. Three months later, Vanity Fair's Nicole Sperling announced that she was exiting the magazine for a job as media reporter at The New York Times. In between that shuffle, Jones promoted Britt Hennemuth to Vanity Fair senior west coast editor.