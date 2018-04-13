'Boys in the Band' Star Jim Parsons Accepts GLAAD Media Awards Prize From Ryan Murphy

Jim Parsons is many things.

On television, he's one of the bankable stars of The Big Bang Theory. On Broadway, he'll soon be known as one of The Boys in the Band. To Ryan Murphy, he's "our Mary Tyler Moore," and on Thursday night at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, he became the winner of the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.

At the Beverly Hilton hotel-set awards gala, Parsons, who was presented his prize by Murphy — who also quipped, "Jim is America’s fucking sweetheart" — and joined on stage by his Boys in the Band boys Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells, delivered a well-received speech that honored honesty, his mother and fellow honoree Britney Spears.

Of the latter, Parsons said, “I’m currently working on putting together a movie that I desperately want her to be in and I consider this as my first step in my charm offensive to get her in it. I won’t bother her tonight, but Britney — my people will be calling.”

A full broadcast of the GLAAD Media Awards will air on LOGO on April 18 at 8 pm ET/PT. Watch the speech in full below.