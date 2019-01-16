Why Amy Pascal Was Using a Crutch at the Golden Globes

An injury on the set of 'Little Women' may have slowed her down, but it didn't stop the producer from collecting her trophy for 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' during the ceremony.

If Amy Pascal looked a bit wobbly accepting a Golden Globe for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it's because the 60-year-old former Sony chief broke her foot while on the set of Little Women, the Greta Gerwig adaptation she's producing that stars Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson.

Pascal had no trouble weaving her way through the packed ballroom, though she did require a bit of assistance from Spider-Verse co-director Bob Persichetti to get up the stairs to the podium. The Hollywood Reporter checked in with Pascal’s rep, Simon Halls, who says that Pascal is recuperating from the injury and subsequent surgery.

“She had reparative surgery and is healing nicely,” Halls says. Little Women filmed on location in Massachusetts and recently wrapped production.

She looked to be in good spirits — and without the crutch — as Spider-Verse continued its awards season haul last weekend at both the LA Film Critics Association Awards and the Critics' Choice Awards, where the film won best animated feature.

