Why Is Sony Casting a "Sound-Alike" Vin Diesel in New Action Film?

"The voice needs to be able to mimic him as closely as possible," reads a casting breakdown that was sent out in September for 'Bloodshot.'

Know anyone who does a good Vin Diesel impression?

The makers of Bloodshot, Sony's upcoming action movie about a dead Marine resurrected using nanotechnology, were recently looking for a stunt-talker to stand in for the famously baritone 52-year-old star (who has been paid millions just for repeatedly saying the word "Groot").

"We are casting a sound-alike for Vin Diesel … The voice needs to be able to mimic him as closely as possible," reads a casting breakdown sent out in September (and obtained by Rambling). It was an odd ask, considering that Diesel is producing the film and could presumably make himself available for looping or whatever else was needed.

Despite whispers that Diesel can be challenging to work with, a source close to the project insists the casting notice was only for minor voiceover tweaks in a test-screening print and that Diesel's actual booming voice will be in the final film.

As for Diesel, he doesn't exactly have a ton of free time, anyway. He's currently filming the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise — Fast & Furious 10 — regularly sharing updates, like the one below, from the set for his 57.6 million Instagram followers.

