Why 'Set It Up' Star Glen Powell Answered His Agent's Phone for 3 Days

Ahead of filming his Netflix rom-com, the actor covered the CAA desk of his agent, Joey Stanton, and even faced a mishap of dropping Ron Howard's phone call: "I thought I was going to pee my pants."

Hollywood’s assistant community has a new obsession: the Netflix rom-com Set It Up. The Claire Scanlon-directed, Katie Silberman-written film stars Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell as tortured assistants who conspire to set up their bosses so they can get a breather.

It’s a tale that hits close to home and Powell confirms to The Hollywood Reporter that assistant watch-parties have officially become a thing. “All my assistant friends at agencies and management companies have been hitting me up to let me know that they’re having screening parties — ICM, CAA, UTA, Untitled Entertainment — it’s really fun,” Powell tells THR of the film, which boasts a red-hot 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. “Paramount had one, too. This film is the ode to the assistants.”

Powell, who also works as a writer and producer, has been in L.A. for a decade and it wasn’t that long ago that he was struggling to make ends meet, juggling everything from minimum wage jobs to working as a script reader on the Sony lot. “I know what it is to feel like the underappreciated, invisible person in the room.”

But just for a refresher, Powell spent three days inside CAA’s offices working the desk of his agent Joey Stanton (who is now at ICM Partners). It was a rollercoaster ride. Powell dropped a call with Ron Howard — “I thought I was going to pee my pants and get fired; I've never been more destroyed” — and managed to snag all the good material for himself. “The only reason my career has been better and hotter is because I forwarded all the stuff to my inbox; nobody works harder for you than you,” Powell jokes. “I was the hottest client at the agency — for three days.”

Also hot: Powell is now developing a project with Mr. Howard though he has yet to divulge the dropped call to the Oscar winner.

A version of this story first appeared in the June 20 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.