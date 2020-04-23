Tony Goldwyn to Host Americares Comedy Event With Will Ferrell, Mindy Kaling for COVID-19 Relief

The star-studded benefit will help fund coronavirus aid in the United States and abroad by showcasing sketches, stand-up and personal messages.

Will Ferrell, Mindy Kaling, Elizabeth Banks, Ike Barinholtz, Jack Black and Tenacious D, Wayne Brady, D’Arcy Carden, Kristin Chenoweth, Mark Duplass, Gal Gadot, Patton Oswalt, Stephanie Beatriz and Adam Scott are just a few of the big names who are coming together to help health care workers on the front line with a virtual comedy festival.

Americares board member Tony Goldwyn will host the one-hour event benefit, "COVID is No Joke," that will be livestreamed May 1 (5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST) on covidisnojoke.org and Americares YouTube channel. Funds raised will go toward Americares' efforts to respond to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Viewers will be encouraged to support Americares by making a donation on the organization's website or by texting “JOKE” to 20222 to make a $25 donation. Per today's announcement, an anonymous donor has agreed to match the first $100,000 in donations to Americares during the event.

The star-studded event will feature a mix of sketches, stand-up and personal messages from others including Tom Cotter, Mackenzie Davis, Kyle Gass, Linda Hamilton, Chelsea Handler, Kerri Louise, Jonathan Mangum, Natalia Reyes, Finn Straley, Paige Weldon, Jenny Yang and more.

"We can’t be together right now, but we can laugh together — and help frontline health workers at the same time,” said Goldwyn, who has been involved with Americares for close to two decades. “This is what Americares does best – helping people in crisis – and we hope this comedy event raises awareness and critical funding for its COVID-19 response.”

“Now more than ever, the world can use a little levity,” said Americares president and CEO Christine Squires. “Humor is a great way to lessen stress, so let’s use the power of comedy to come together and support our front line health workers.”

Producers and longtime Americares supporters Bonnie Curtis, Kristin Hahn, Linda Goldstein Knowlton, David Koplan, Julie Lynn and Marti Noxon are serving as executive producers of the comedy benefit.

Americares, a health-focused relief organization, is providing protective gear, training and support for health workers in the United States and across the globe. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Americares has provided protective gear and infection control supplies to facilities in the U.S., Haiti, Honduras, India, Lebanon, the Philippines and Tanzania. In the U.S. alone, Americares has delivered 34 tons of protective supplies including gloves, masks, gowns and disinfectants, to health facilities in 40 states. More information can be found here.