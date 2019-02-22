'Between the Lines': Film Review

A restoration of Joan Micklin Silver's 1977 ensemble drama captures several now-famous actors at the start of their careers.

In the world of dramatic changes a newspaper can undergo these days, being bought by a rich individual with an intense interest in the business is probably the best staffers could hope for. But it's practically a death knell in Between the Lines, Joan Micklin Silver's 1977 look at a once-muckraking newsroom that has already lost most of its counterculture cool. Newly restored by the Cohen Film Collection, the light pic will draw attention for a cast full of soon-to-succeed newcomers (including Jeff Goldblum, subject of a Quad Cinema retrospective). But its appearance also raises a question: What happened to the promising-looking career of a woman who made a string of well-received films in the '70s and '80s (culminating in 1988's Crossing Delancey), but hasn't directed a theatrical release for the last twenty years?

Set in Boston's Back Bay, the pic centers on the Mainline, whose reporters came of age amid anti-war protests and corruption investigations. They've been coasting lately, especially onetime star reporter Harry — played by John Heard, whose relaxed performance suggests the character actor might've made a charismatic leading man in some alternate reality. Heard has an off-and-on relationship with photographer Abbie (Lindsay Crouse), perhaps the least cynical person at the paper; it's one of a couple of amorous entanglements that lend a bit of soapy structure to the film. (Fans who took the death of Ricky Jay as an excuse to rewatch House of Games recently will find that film's star Crouse unrecognizably easygoing here.)

The familiar faces at the office include the put-upon Editor in Chief (Jon Korkes), the receptionist (Jill Eikenberry), the guy who hawks the paper in the street (Michael J. Pollard), and an ad rep (Joe Morton) who'll get to sing briefly in a drunken bar scene. But the movie plants a big flag on Jeff Goldblum's Max, a music critic rarely seen without his red satin jacket; the on-the-rise actor tries out eccentric mannerisms throughouth, as Micklin Silver relies on his obvious appeal. Oddly, the member of the ensemble who behaves most like a newbie — a cub reporter trying to break into hard-hitting journalism — is played by Bruno Kirby, who was just in one of the choicest parts anyone in the cast had landed to date, playing the young Clemenza in Godfather II.

Rumors of the paper's impending sale supply one kind of mild drama in Fred Barron's script; another comes from the efforts of a self-involved writer (Stephen Collins) to get a book contract, and the jealousy his success engenders. But for most of its talky running time, Between the Lines is a hangout film in which too few of the characters are good company. People muse nostalgically about a past we have no access to; they gripe about relationship problems and career aspirations. They talk a lot, and Barron's dialogue is a far cry from the banter of the Screwball era's imagined newsrooms.

The most memorable scenes work better as standalone episodes than as part of storylines: Harry and Abbie go to interview a stripper (pasties-clad Marilu Henner, in her screen debut) and argue over who has a better rapport with her; a self-styled performance artist wanders into the office and triggers some dryly comic violence. Those familiar with the Boston setting will spot a one-scene cameo from Douglas Kenney, the Harvard Lampoon editor and National Lampoon cofounder whose work on Animal House was about to redefine what passed for comedy in the movies. Between the Lines, like its protagonists, is waiting out the final moments of a dying era.

Cast: John Heard, Lindsay Crouse, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Eikenberry, Bruno Kirby, Gwen Welles, Stephen Collins, Michael J. Pollard, Joe Morton, Marilu Henner

Director: Joan Micklin Silver

Screenwriter: Fred Barron

Producer: Raphael D. Silver

Director of photography: Kenneth Van Sickle

Production designer: Stuart Wurtzel

Costume designer: Patrizia von Brandenstein

Editor: John Carter

Composer: Michael Kamen

Casting director: Juliet Taylor

R, 101 minutes