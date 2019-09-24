Birdie G's: Dining Review

The team behind Rustic Canyon opens a Midwestern-style supper club in Santa Monica with the makings of a classic.

Noted Rustic Canyon chef Jeremy Fox's latest, Birdie G's, is a combination of two throwback institutions — the big-city grill and the Midwestern supper club — as well as an irreverently modern take on secular Jewish cooking.

Westsiders could already thank Fox and his Rustic collaborators, husband-and-wife restaurateurs Josh Loeb and Zoe Nathan (Cassia, Milo & Olive, Tallula's), for largely ensuring that Santa Monica — famously progressive in politics and conventional in palates — isn't forgotten amid L.A.'s rising stature as a global food capital. At Birdie G's, they have found a canny way to break new ground, even at a comfort-food spot.

Fox offers a something-for-everyone menu (Mongolian tri-tip! Stuffed poblano peppers! Crab cakes!), an approach most chefs with his clout avoid. And while mileage varies — the lamb with saffron yogurt is a paradigm-changer, the glazed duck is stringy — that's not the point. A nostalgic sense of only-in-America bounty is.

The Jewish cooking is where things get most interesting, ambitious, even ingenious. Birdie G's has one of the best matzo ball soups in the region, a no-nonsense rendition with a silken broth. Fox's new-school kugel (a noodle baked pudding) features black pepper fusilli, ricotta, tomato jam and pistachios. His caviar service is a shrewd, inexpensive composition of steelhead roe, everything bagel seasoning and waffled potatoes, and the sweet-and-sour beets are melded by a clever "charoset" (a traditional Passover dish) of goat cheese, horseradish, stone fruit and pecan.

The centerpiece of the nouvelle Jewish cuisine is a riff on a Hangtown Fry, a Gold Rush-originated omelet of bacon, oysters and eggs popularized by San Francisco's Tadich Grill. Fox also draws inspiration from Musso & Frank and Howard Johnson's. For his "Hangtown brei," he swaps the bacon for wood-grilled pork belly and then makes it his superlative own with a delicate-soft scramble anointed in schmaltz (chicken fat) and matzo.

Not everything works. The toffee matzo brittle is tooth-endangering. The chilled chocolate cake is … an overly refrigerated chocolate cake. But Birdie G's is coming into focus. Its gleaming postindustrial dining room is as packed and electric as its close-in-design cousin, Bestia. (Being on the Westside means the guest list features fewer piercings, more Pierce Brosnan.) As Fox hones in, he's got a chance of making Birdie G's what he clearly knows it can be: that rare thing, a classic.

This review is based on multiple visits. Reservations are made under another name. Meals are covered by THR.

