'Call Her Ganda': Film Review | Tribeca 2018

PJ Raval's documentary chronicles the legal, political and media firestorm that ensued after the murder of a Filipina transgender woman by an American serviceman.

A video clip of a young woman smiling beautifully for the camera provides the haunting visual centerpiece of PJ Raval's powerful documentary about her murder and its aftermath. The film recounts the tale of how Jennifer Laude, a transgender Filipina, was murdered by a U.S. Marine who was subsequently arrested and put on trial for the crime. Dealing with provocative themes of prejudice, homophobia, colonialism and the arrogance of U.S. military forces abroad, Call Her Ganda recently received its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The story began in 2014, when 26-year-old Laude, whose mother Julita called her Ganda (it means "beauty"), was found dead in a motel room bathroom, her head submerged in a toilet. She had gone to the room with Joseph Scott Pemberton, a 19-year-old U.S. marine on leave who had met the alleged sex worker in a disco. Upon discovering that Jennifer was in fact transgender, Pemberton apparently snapped and brutally killed her.

Figuring prominently in the resulting political, media and legal firestorm are three women: Jennifer's mother, who found herself in the unlikely position of spearheading political protests; Meredith Talusan, a transgender investigative journalist who drew international attention to the case with her articles published in VICE, The Guardian and Buzzfeed, among other outlets; and Virgie Suarez, an activist attorney determined to bring Jennifer's killer to justice despite formidable odds.

The film, which begins with Julita tearfully displaying her murdered daughter's bedroom which has been left as it was when she died, vividly conveys the tumult surrounding the case. We hear a newscaster referring to the victim as "Jeffrey, who dressed like a woman." Pendleton is quoted by a fellow Marine as saying, "I think I killed a he/she" when he returned to the base. A journalist describes the situation as a "watershed moment in the history of the Filipino trans movement," explaining that most trans people are relegated to working only in the beauty or sex industries. Pendleton's mother tells a journalist that her son has no bias toward transgender people because his sister is a lesbian.

Much of the ensuing controversy revolved around the VFA, or Visiting Forces Agreement, which dictates that the U.S. government retains jurisdiction over military personnel accused of committing crimes in the Philippines except under special circumstances. Numerous anti-United States protests broke out during the ensuing trial, the outcome of which won't be revealed here. There was also plenty of sympathy for the accused murderer, as illustrated by the numerous hateful tweets shown in the film.

The director supplies much-needed context with a short history of the Philippines and its colonization by America, as well as a segment devoted to the election of Rodrigo Duterte as the country's president in 2016 and his subsequent criticisms of the United States' role in the region.

But it's the tragic story of Jennifer's murder and the search for justice by the three female figures at its center that gives Call Me Ganda its emotional power. Handling its complex issues and complicated plot developments with forceful clarity, the film proves simultaneously heartbreaking and inspirational.

