'In Darkness': Film Review

Natalie Dormer plays a blind woman who becomes involved in a murder in this thriller she co-scripted with director Anthony Byrne.

Thrillers featuring blind women in peril have long been a genre staple, with examples including Wait Until Dark, See No Evil and Blink, among others. Actress Natalie Dormer has crafted an effectively similar vehicle for herself in the film she's co-scripted with director Anthony Byrne. Featuring a strong performance by the veteran of Games of Thrones and The Tudors as the blind "witness" to a possible murder who proves far less vulnerable than she initially seems, In Darkness proves a diverting suspenser that should prove particularly popular in home viewing formats.

Dormer plays the central role Sofia, a blind, or at least visually impaired, pianist (she can make out shapes) who, in one of the movie's slyer moments, is initially seen playing with an orchestra in a recording session for a suspense film score. Sofia has a friendly but casual relationship with her beautiful upstairs neighbor Veronique (paparazzi favorite Emily Ratajkowski), who she can always recognize by her distinctive perfume.

One night, Emily hears the sounds of a struggle in Veronique's apartment, followed by Veronique falling to her death from the window above. The ensuing extensive media coverage reveals that Veronique's father is a Serbian businessman (Jan Bijvoet) accused of being a war criminal.

A rumpled detective (Neil Maskell) comes calling on Emily in the hope that despite her condition she'll be able to provide clues about the murderer. He also asks the perennial question addressed to blind people, namely if the loss of their sight has sharpened their other senses.

The possible murderer, Marc (Ed Skrein, who attempted to fill Jason Statham's shoes in the Transporter franchise) strikes up a friendly and ultimately romantic relationship with Emily. He hopes to find out what she's told the police and if she knows the whereabouts of a USB flash drive that serves as the film's McGuffin. His criminal cohort is his sister Alex (Joely Richardson), who demonstrates a ruthlessness that outdoes his.

The film infuses its fairly generic storyline with some audacious stylistic devices, such as intercutting between images of Veronique's corpse being given a ritual religious washing and Emily showering, the latter complete with gratuitous nudity. Emily's visual impairment is also subtly reflected in the film's heightened sound design and such scenes as when she's attacked by a gang of toughs and all we see are violently moving shadows on a wall. Director Byrne reveals his flair for staging violent mayhem in an elaborately choreographed sequence involving Emily being briefly kidnapped.

In Darkness ultimately tries too hard to provide twists with a series of revelations, about Emily and her real motivations in particular, that feel more grafted-on than organic. But before the film succumbs to those overindulgences it's a reasonably taut, effective thriller that benefits greatly from Dormer's strong performance as the beleaguered heroine. Richardson also makes a valuable contribution with her enjoyably entertaining turn in which she seems to be having a fine time. When her villainess character is informed by her brother that the witness to the murder is in fact blind, the actress's cackling laughter in response seems to be squarely directed at the film's over-the-top plot contrivances.

Production: 42

Distributor: Vertical Entertainment

Cast: Natalie Dormer, Ed Skrein, Joely Richardson, Emily Ratajkowski, Jan Bijvoet, Neil Maskell, James Cosmo

Director: Anthony Byrne

Screenwriters: Anthony Byrne, Natalie Dormer

Producers: Anthony Byrne, Natalie Dormer, Ben Pugh, Adam Morane-Griffiths, Josh Varney

Executive producers: Rory Aitken, Joshua Horsfield

Director of photography: Si Bell

Production designer: Sonja Klaus

Editors: Tom-Harrison Reed, Paul Knight

Composer: Niall Byrne

Costume designer: Nat Turner

Casting: Kharmel Cochrane

101 min.