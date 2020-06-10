'Exit Plan': Film Review

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays a man who checks into a luxury hotel specializing in assisted suicide in Jonas Alexander Arnby's existential thriller.

It takes a few minutes to get used to Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's starring turn in Exit Plan. Far removed from his dynamic Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones, his character is a mild-mannered insurance adjuster named Max. The actor, hiding his handsome features behind an unflattering bushy moustache and dorky wire-rimmed glasses, tries valiantly and almost makes you believe that he could pass for nondescript.

Max would seem to have an idyllic life, living in a comfortable home in his native Denmark with his loving wife Laerke (Tuva Novotny) and their pet cat. Unfortunately, he's also suffering from a terminal brain tumor, which makes him particularly interested in a case involving a woman (Sonja Richter) desperate to declare her missing husband dead and claim her insurance money despite there being no proof and no body. When a videotaped message shows up of her husband saying goodbye from a luxurious resort specializing in assisted suicide, Max takes the opportunity to investigate. Not so much for professional reasons, but rather because his own suicide attempts, involving hanging and drowning, have so far proved unsuccessful.

Off he goes to the high-tech Hotel Aurora, located in a gorgeous Scandinavian mountain range, whose slogan is "The Aurora: A Beautiful Ending" but might as well be "You can check in any time you like, but you can never leave." There, Max is given a range of "post-death options," including "freeze-drying."

"It's eco-sustainable," the administrator helpfully explains.

It doesn't take long for Max, who discovers the phrase "You will get out" carved into his bathroom mirror, to realize that the Aurora isn't quite the beneficent establishment it claims to be, and that the decision to end his life may not be entirely left up to him.

Directed by Jonas Alexander Arnby and scripted by Rasmus Birch, who previously collaborated on the teenage werewolf horror film When Animals Dream, Exit Plan plays like an existential thriller that unfortunately lacks both philosophical depth and thrills. While the film is never less than intriguing, its glacial pacing and deliberate narrative confusions prove off-putting. Scenes depicting Max's interactions with his wife are interspersed throughout his experiences at the Aurora, leading us to wonder whether they're flashback or fantasies. Either way, they don't have much impact. And the tonal shifts are jarring, as with Max's awkward suicide attempts that border on black comedy without being particularly funny.

This wouldn't matter so much if Exit Plan had weighty things on its mind, but it's all surface. A gleaming surface, to be sure, thanks to Simon Grau Roney's stunning production design and Niels Thastum's handsome, monochromatic lensing befitting the somber tone — but surface nonetheless.

Coster-Waldau does an admirable job of tamping down his natural charisma. But the amorphous writing ultimately defeats his strenuous efforts. He seems perpetually ill at ease, as if struggling to bring clarity to a vaguely defined character.

It's telling that the film's original Danish title, which translates into "Suicide Tourist," has been changed for its American release. Exit Plan sounds much more dynamic, indicating the sort of action thriller that the star's fans probably expect. They're likely to be quite disappointed by this admittedly stylish, cerebral drama that doesn't really have anything profound to say.

Available in theaters and on VOD

