'The Lion King': Film Review

Jon Favreau's photorealistic computer-animated remake of the Disney favorite features voice work by Donald Glover, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

There has perhaps never been as surefire a hit film as this new version of The Lion King. The original 1994 animated feature was a global smash, the 1997 musical stage adaptation now stands as the third longest-running show in Broadway history and it and its more than 20 spin-off international productions have grossed more than $8 billion.

The property serves, in other words, as the ideal Disney template, a cash cow not to be messed with. What this means for the new big-screen take on the story, which is entirely animated but to such a realistic degree that it could practically pass as a live-action film, is that it may be the most conservative, least surprising, least risk-taking film of the current century. Nearly a scene-by-scene remake of the original, albeit a half-hour longer, it serves up the expected goods, which will be duly gobbled up by audiences everywhere like the perfectly prepared corporate meal it is.

No question that, with a property as time-tested as this one and generations that regard this appealing story as a childhood touchstone, it would be foolhardy to rock the boat. Who's going to object other than for curmudgeons and resisters to the advent of Disney taking over the global entertainment universe? But, after the initial fascination and moments of enchantment in watching the extraordinarily life-like animals talking and relating to one another as human beings do, you begin to get used to it to the extent that it's no longer surprising, which in turn allows the familiarity of it all to begin flooding in. The film's aesthetic caution and predictability begin to wear down on the entire enterprise in the second half; the original animated Lion King ran 88 minutes, while this one lasts two hours. You can feel the difference.

In a movie-going environment where originality is shunned and the familiar is embraced like comfort food, this Lion King will rule, just as it always has. The ostensible creative reason for the update is the advance in computer animation yielding imagery so realistic that the result is called “virtual cinematography,” meaning that the animals and dramatic African backdrops indisputably look like the real thing, as if shot on location.

Overseeing this protean effort are the great veteran cinematographer Caleb Deschanel and visual effects supervisors Robert Legato and Adam Valdez, who previously collaborated on Disney's The Jungle Book. The highest praise one could bestow upon their labors for director Jon Favreau is that all the images look real, which they really do; there's even one shot with pretend camera glare.

The character animation is similarly spot-on, to the extent that one very quickly accepts it as a norm that can be taken for granted; absorption of new technology gets easier by the moment now. Lording over all is the titular royal Mufasa (James Earl Jones, commanding as ever at 88), who has long kept his malcontent brother Scar at bay, and hopes to continue to do so long enough to allow young son Simba (energetically voiced by Donald Glover) to mature into monarchical status.

As often happens, the villain of the piece here is arguably the most interesting figure. Some of this is attributable to the vocal work of Chiwetel Ejiofor, who mixes threat with an equal measure of what sounds like genuine world-weariness. His Scar is an outcast made to look a bit scrawny and more ragged and unkempt than his brawny brother; this is a lion who has lived in defeat and disregard for so long that he suspects he may well be done for. Still, he harbors enough malevolent resentfulness that he's able to come back to sinister life with the right opportunity.

But so much for multi-faceted characterization. There are some beguiling enough playful moments between Simba and the young female Sarabi (Alfre Woodard), as well as pro forma comedy involving Seth Rogen's warthog Pumbaa and John Oliver's goofy hornbill Zazu. Still, it soon becomes apparent that Jeff Nathanson's new screenplay will be following very closely in the footsteps of its predecessor, leaving the remake to function largely as a more physically vivid version of the same story.

The more pronounced realism delivers some scenes with a shade more power, notably the sight of the elephants' graveyard and Simba's multiple (too many, actually) encounters with the ever-prowling, teeth-baring hyenas; the new vividness no doubt accounts for the shift from a G to PG rating. There's a spiffy cover of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” sung by Beyonce (who voices Simba's childhood friend Nala) and Donald Glover, along with a new Beyonce number, “Spirit.” Perhaps the greatest special effect of all is the luster of the lions' fur and coats.

But by and large, very few remakes, other than Gus Van Sant's shot-by-shot reproduction of Psycho, have adhered as closely to their original versions as this one does. Everything here is so safe and tame and carefully calculated as to seem pre-digested. There's nary a surprise in the whole two hours.

Opens: July 19 (Disney)

Production: Fairview Entertainment

Voice cast: Donald Glover, Seth Rogan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Florence Kasumba, Eric Andre, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph Young, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones

Director: Jon Favreau

Screenwriter: Jeff Nathanson, based on The Lion King screenplay by Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts, Linda Woolverton

Producers: Jon Favreau, Jeffrey Silver, Karen Gilchrist

Executive producers: Tom Peitzman, Julie Taymor, Thomas Schumacher

Director of photography: Caleb Deschanel

Production designer: James Chinlund

Editors: Mark Livolsi, Adam Gerstel

Music: Hans Zimmer

Original songs: Tim Rice, Elton John

Visual effects supervisors: Robert Legato, Adam Valdez

Casting: Sarah Halley Finn

118 minutes, PG rating