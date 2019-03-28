'Making Babies': Film Review

A couple desperately attempts to conceive in Josh Huber's comedy marking the last screen apperance of Glenne Heady.

There are many couples who tragically face great difficulties conceiving, but sadly no such problem afflicts far too many filmmakers who persist in mining the topic for cheap laughs. The latest example of the unfortunately fertile trend is Josh Huber's comedy that features every stereotypical plot element and predictable gag imaginable. Making Babies demonstrates the need for creative contraception.

"My uterus is going to shut down like Chernobyl!" complains Katie (Eliza Coupe, Hulu's Casual), after several failed years of attempting to have a child with her husband John (Steve Howey, Showtime's Shameless). Both are experiencing professional frustration as well. John, who works an unfulfilling job as an IT specialist, dreams of opening his own brewery (as apparently, so do all men), while Katie works for a female boss (Jennifer Lafleur) who, unlike her, has no problem getting pregnant.

The couple naturally turn to a fertility specialist (Ed Begley Jr.) who, as is so often the case with this sort of material, is meant to be amusingly quirky. A history buff, he peppers his medical advice with quotations from the likes of William Tecumseh Sherman and Abraham Lincoln. After assuring Katie that her uterus as a "showstopper," he says that the problem may be John's sperm count.

Cue the inevitable sperm donation scene, with a skittish John complaining at the clinic, "I'm not feeling it." Katie offers to help, but has second thoughts upon entering the small, pornography-filled room in which the deed is to be done. "This is like the set of a Saw movie," she observes. It's a funny line; much less amusing is her attempt to turn John on by pretending to be a leprechaun. And of course, when the doctor later informs John about the woeful test results, it's not in the privacy of his office but rather in a crowded bar where everyone overhears.

For every mildly amusing gag, there are many more that fall hopelessly flat. A scene involving the couple's visit to a New Age healer (Jon Daly) who advises them not to refrain from sex but rather to "bone down" is desperately unfunny, and a sequence depicting their hallucinations after ingesting drugs seems like a leftover from the late 1960s. The most egregious episode features a sexually desperate John frantically masturbating in an infant's bedroom at a crowded party. Care to guess whether or not the baby monitor accidentally gets turned on?

By the time the film turns semi-serious and attempts to get us emotionally invested in the characters' travails, we've long since tuned out. The performers struggle vainly to wrest laughs from the material, with only the deadpan Begley Jr. managing not to embarrass himself. The biggest crime of all is that this film represents the final screen appearance of the late Glenne Headly, sadly wasted as Katie's religious mother who disapproves of her daughter's herculean attempts to conceive.

