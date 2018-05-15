'Manto': Film Review | Cannes 2018

Indian actress and filmmaker Nandita Das’ second feature brings the violent stories of controversial author Saadat Hasan Manto to life.

For those unfamiliar with Indian-Pakistani writer Saadat Hasan Manto, Nandita Das’ inspired Manto offers a heady introduction to one of the greatest writers of the 20th century. Pungent, violent, sexual and shocking, his short stories written in the Urdu language of northern India in the 1930’s and 40’s recall Isaac Babel in their brevity and lethal impact. Many of them are re-enacted in the film and woven into the writer’s biography so seamlessly they seem to be part of his unquiet life.

Bowing in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section, this fine festival film is a strong follow-up to her first directing effort Firaaq, set during the Gujarat riots in 2002. But as few international viewers are likely to know who Manto is, it will have trouble reaching beyond borders. A few explanatory titles at the beginning might be a helpful leg up.

This is not the first film about the fascinating writer; the most recent was a 2015 Pakistani film of the same title directed by and starring Sarmad Khoosat, which was subsequently developed into a TV series based on the short stories. Here, the versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui (he was the cheerful apprentice accountant in Lunch Box) is transformed into an astounding resemblance of the writer, in what may well be Manto’s definitive screen persona. Siddiqui hurls Manto’s talent, wit, self-destructiveness and tragic gravity at the world like a punch in the stomach – in fact, very much like the stories he was writing after 1946, when the film takes place.

Das’ screenplay zeroes in on the years following Indian independence from British rule and the bloody Partition of India and Pakistan that followed, in which 14 million Hindus and Muslims were displaced and over a million killed in religious rioting. Manto was a Muslim and many of his violent stories from this period spring from the horrors he witnessed during Partition. These short, chilling tales give a unique twist to his life, becoming the background to his wrenching decision to leave literary Bombay (where he also wrote screenplays for the film industry) and move his family to Pakistan.

However, the stories, which pop up throughout the film, make it seriously difficult to construct a narrative arc, and the film’s pacing suffers accordingly. The first half is noticeably slow, though it picks up in the more engrossing second part.

As Independence dawns, Manto and his wife Safia (Rasika Dugal) are at the center of Bombay’s literary life, where he finds lots of support for his legal battles against obscenity charges. Like D.H. Lawrence and James Joyce, the literary quality and true-to-life narration in his work are no guarantee against prosecution. (He fought six trials on obscenity charges, three in British India and three in Pakistan.) The film opens with a unsettling story about a young girl from the slums whose father sells her to two men; they take her to the beach where she innocently plays with them and their driver, before being abused.

In another story, a brutish man drags an exhausted prostitute out of bed and beats her while she begs him to let her sleep. In the scuffle he hits his head and dies, and she gratefully returns to bed.

Manto has just between acquitted in one of his trials and he celebrates with his friends in a café with his wife and close friends. His Bollywood buddies include the famous actors Ashok Kumar and Shyam Chadda (Tahrir Raj Bhasin). One day he is in a car with the Hindu Shyam when they suddenly encounter a Muslim mob. Manto panics, but there’s no need: when the crowd recognizes the actor, they are jubilant and forget which religion he belongs to.

“Either everyone’s life matters, or no one’s does” is Manto’s creed, but it is hard to press ideals in the midst of mindless violence. Shyam takes him to the harbor and sees him off in a scene of mass immigration that is very sad and preoccupying. “This is not the dawn we longed for” he says, upon hearing of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

In the shabbiness of 1948 post-war Lahore, Manto struggles to support his wife and small daughters without compromising his work. He starts drinking heavily. He is arrested and defends himself in court in a sterling speech about the need for writers to recount reality.

A memorable scene has him speaking to a well-heeled literary club where, after making some inflammatory remarks, he promises to read three of his stories. Each turns out to be a few sentences long, and each is brilliant. Possibly through an error in the English subtitles, one story is lost. In it, a Muslim rips his victim cleanly down the thorax with his knife, only to discover he is circumcised and therefore another Muslim like himself. The subtitles make it seem that his exclamation, “I made a mistake,” refers to regret over destroying some fancy pyjamas.

The handsome Siddiqui, flashing the cleft chin and defiant gaze of an Indian Marcello Mastroianni, is riveting even when he enters a downward spiral of alcoholism in the final scenes. He tells a concerned friend that people drink either to endure pain, or silence their conscience. His death at 42 comes as no surprise.

D.P. Kartik Vijay creates an arresting ambience in scene after scene, working with Rita Ghosh’s stunning sets of old Calcutta and Bombay, which give way to the post-war shabbiness of Lahore under reconstruction. The dramatized short stories are aptly translated to the screen with a dreamlike sordidness.

