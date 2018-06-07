‘No Alternative’: Film Review

Writer-director William Dickerson's very personal family drama, set during the grunge-era '90s, goes to some unconvincingly squeamish places.

It's the 1990s in upstate New York. Kurt Cobain recently committed suicide and high school senior Thomas Harrison (Conor Proft) wants to follow in the Nirvana frontman's footsteps by forming a grunge band. His creative endeavor somewhat relieves him of the impending pressures of college, and also steels him against some very potent family drama. Thomas' dad, William (Harry Hamlin), is a judge who has been targeted by several members of the community after one of his decisions (granting a volatile defendant bail) resulted in a murder. And Thomas' teenage sister, Bridget (Michaela Cavazos), who has been on psychotherapeutic drugs since she was 8 years old, is a Prozac Nation poster child very close to going off the rails.

Though No Alternative, which is premiering June 7th at the Dances with Film festival in Los Angeles, initially seems to be Thomas' story, Bridget slowly assumes a narratively prominent position. It turns out she has a musical talent all her own and, in the film's funniest and most successful scenes, she performs in the local coffee house as a self-consciously confrontational hip-hopper named Bri Da B. Much like the art forms to which the two siblings have dedicated themselves (grunge in the descent, gangsta rap in the ascent), Thomas and Bridget are on rough-and-tumble paths that could just as easily lead to triumph as tragedy.

The basics of this tale feel very lived in, so it's no surprise to discover that writer-director William Dickerson adapted No Alternative from his own 2012 novel, which was a fictionalized paean to his grunge band years, as well as a tribute to his sister, Briana (who also performed as a rapper named Bri Da Ba), and her struggles with prescription drug addiction and mental illness. Two years after the book was published, Briana died of an overdose that might very well have been intentional, so Dickerson, as he explains on the film's IndieGoGo page, conceived the adaptation as a way "to destigmatize the struggles of people who suffer [from mental illness]." Good intentions and all. Yet the movie takes on some quite queasy complications because of the large degree to which the filmmaker prizes issue-based agitprop over intuitive storytelling.

In short, Dickerson's magnanimous themes about mental illness come first and the drama he concocts barely supports them. There are many coming-of-age story perennials, such as a pair of love interests — a younger, not-so-virginal-as-she-seems girlfriend (Chloe Levine) for Thomas and an older, Sarah Lawrence-attending beau (Logan Georges) for Bridget — who provoke their partners in varying ways, and a climactic contest (here a low-rent battle of the bands) meant to bestow some measure of cathartic approbation on those involved.

Proft and Cavazos do their best with hollow characters who mainly exist to illustrate the point that mania and depression don't discriminate. Even someone seemingly well-adjusted, like Thomas, can be wallowing in a desolate abyss. But they never seem like anything other than one-dimensional constructs, something especially evident after the film takes a truly upsetting turn about three-quarters of the way in that feels like squeamish wish-fulfillment on Dickerson's part. It's a semi-sacrificial gesture meant to honor and immortalize his sister. But in this trifling context, it comes off as shamelessly misguided and nauseating.

