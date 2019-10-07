'Rocks': Film Review

Sarah Gavron, the director of British period drama 'Suffragette,' turns her camera on contemporary London in this gritty tale of teen girls battling to survive.

Films about neglected children had special visibility at this year’s San Sebastian Film Festival, and they were especially gripping. One of the best is a British movie, Rocks, directed by Sarah Gavron, who also made Brick Lane and Suffragette.

The film, which world premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last month, will have some challenges in reaching an American audience, in part because of the disturbing subject matter and also because the East London accents of the polyglot cast members are sometimes hard to decipher. But this potent work about stolen childhood deserves attention because of the freshness of the cast and because it confirms that Gavron is a director to watch.

“Rocks” is the nickname of the main character, played by a magnetic newcomer, Bukky Bakray, who emigrated from Nigeria with her mother and younger brother. The school she attends is populated by other kids from immigrant backgrounds, but they seem to mix well with some of the white students in the school as well. One of the freshest and most heartening things about the film is the color-blind friendships that sprout at this school.

In a press conference after the screening, Gavron explained the unusual background to this movie. She gave special credit to casting director Lucy Pardee, who worked with the director for a full year to find the girls who would populate the film. It was only then that screenwriters Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson fashioned the script, drawing on what they learned from meeting the girls, many of whom had not acted before.

The story kicks in when Rocks’ mother suddenly abandons their home, leaving a note and asking Rocks to take care of her younger brother, Emmanuel (superbly played by a most engaging child actor, D’angelou Osei Kissiedu). Obviously this creates major challenges for an adolescent girl, but one of the most moving things in the film is how Rocks makes a superhuman effort to shoulder the responsibility forced on her. Although teachers and social workers try to intervene, Rocks does her best to fend them off. She even engages in robbery to secure the money she needs for basic survival, but her lapses in judgment stem from the crisis facing her.

Despite these pressures, Rocks does not lose her joy in living. One of the most surprising and heartening elements in the movie can be found in the joyful rapport among the girls at school, especially when they respond to music and dance. Survival challenges but does not necessarily destroy the joie de vivre of the characters.

Yet the film is far from an idealized portrayal of teenage friendships. When Rocks takes refuge at the home of her best friend, Sumaya (Kosar Ali), a girl from Somalia, she cannot refrain from venting about the jealousy she feels regarding the stable family life that her friend seems to enjoy. And when she moves in with another friend, Agnes (Ruby Stokes), Agnes tries to help by alerting the authorities about Rocks' desperate situation; we can understand Agnes’ motivation, but we also apprehend the betrayal that Rocks experiences.

There is no clear or satisfying solution to the horrific family dilemma. Both Rocks and Emmanuel are ultimately placed in foster homes, and although their separation is heartrending, the open-ended conclusion suggests that the homes where they land may not be disastrous for either of them. The script and Gavron’s direction honor the complexity of the situation.

Gavron enlisted a mainly female crew — including cinematographer Helene Louvart, editor Maya Maffioli and composer Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch — and their empathy for the vulnerable characters enlivens the film. All the film needs to reach an American audience are subtitles.

Cast: Bukky Bakray, Kosar Ali, D’angelou Osei Kissiedu, Shaneigha-Monik Greyson, Ruby Stokes, Anastasia Dymitrow, Sarah Niles

Director: Sarah Gavron

Screenwriters: Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

Producers: Ameenah Ayub Allen, Faye Ward

Executive producers: Will Clarke, Emma Duffy, Hannah Farrell, Sarah Gavron, Phil Hunt, Andy Mayson, Julia Oh, Compton Ross, Mike Runagall, Sue Bruce Smith, Natascha Wharton

Director of photography: Helene Louvart

Production designer: Alice Normington

Costume designer: Ruka Johnson

Editor: Maya Maffioli

Music: Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch

Casting: Lucy Pardee

Sales: Altitude Film Sales

93 minutes