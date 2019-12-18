'She's Missing': Film Review

Lucy Fry plays a young woman searching for the friend who mysteriously vanished in the Southwest desert in Irish filmmaker Alexandra McGuinness' atmospheric thriller.

If a film is going to revolve entirely around a main character's mysterious disappearance, the least that should happen is that the viewer actually cares. Such, unfortunately, is not the case with the sophomore feature from Irish writer-director Alexandria McGuinness (Lotus Eaters), which sacrifices suspense and narrative coherence for moody atmospherics and hallucinatory visuals. Uninvolving to the extreme, She's Missing misses the mark entirely.

The central characters are two young women living in a small desert town in New Mexico, where clearly nothing of importance ever happens. Heidi (Australian actress Lucy Fry, currently seen in Godfather of Harlem) is a waitress at a truck-stop diner whose customers eye her lustily, while her vivacious, sexy buddy Jane (the charismatic Eiza González, Hobbs & Shaw) is a casino bartender and aspiring rodeo queen.

Heidi becomes discomfited when Jane suddenly informs her she's going to get married to a soldier (Christopher Jane Wallace) who's about to be deployed, and Jane plans to move to the military base where he lives, which she clearly sees as a way to escape her oppressive environment. Not long afterward, following a rodeo competition in which she comes up short, Jane goes missing, leading Heidi to embark on a lengthy search for her vanished friend.

Not that Heidi's quest has any real urgency to it. Traipsing through a bleak desert environment in which women seem to disappear in eerily frequent fashion (the diner's walls are littered with "Missing" posters), Heidi encounters a variety of colorful types, including Jane's estranged, uninterested mother, who offer little to no concrete information. Her search eventually leads her to a bizarre cult whose magnetic leader (Josh Hartnett) keeps his followers hooked on hallucinogenic cactus juice.

Along the way, she also develops a romance with one of the diner's new patrons, Lyle (Christian Camargo, The Twilight Saga), an older, wannabe cowboy who works for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and has come to the economically depressed, dusty backwater town to set up a detention center.

Nothing remotely compelling happens for most of the running time, making She's Missing seem much longer than it actually is. The filmmaker seems to think that creating an atmosphere of surreal mystery is enough to sustain our interest, but despite her best efforts at stylization, including woozy, dreamlike visuals, overly emphatic editing, and an insistently ominous musical score, the talky proceedings rarely rise above the level of the mundane.

Fry's intense, magnetic performance is the film's strongest asset, providing an emotional urgency that is otherwise sorely missing as her character increasingly gains confidence and self-definition. But it's not enough to save the film, which peters out in a conclusion as oblique as it is unsatisfying. Unless, presumably, you're seriously high on cactus juice.

Distribution: Vertical Entertainment

Production companies: Ripple World, TW Films

Cast: Lucy Fry, Eiza González, Christian Camargo, Josh Hartnett, Sheila Vand, Antonia Campbell-Hughes, Blake Berris

Director-screenwriter: Alexandria McGuinness

Producers: Anna O'Malley, Dominic Wright, Eamonn Cleary

Executive producers: Jacqueline Kerrin, Graham Appleby, Adam Stanhope, Lesley McKimm

Director of photography: Gareth Munden

Production designer: Carol Uraneck

Costume designer: Cynthia Fortune Ryan

Music: Dave Harrington

Editor: Mairead McIvor

Casting: Deanna Brigidi

100 minutes