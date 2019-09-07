'South Terminal' ('Terminal Sud'): Film Review | TIFF 2019

Franco-Algerian director Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche ('Bled Number One,' 'Smugglers' Songs') screened his latest feature in Locarno and Toronto.

One of France’s most intriguing and underrated filmmakers, Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche has crafted a distinctive body of work over a handful of features (among them Back Home, Dernier maquis and Smugglers’ Songs) often dealing with the North African diaspora of which the Franco-Algerian director is himself a part. Between the raw and the lyrical, like documentaries transformed into impressionistic fiction, his movies feel as if they were shot on the fly and yet have an innate sense of craft and narrative.

In his latest film, South Terminal (Terminal Sud), Ameur-Zaïmeche gives us a darkly abstract political thriller that, at first blush, seems like a depiction of the long civil war that racked his native Algeria throughout the 1990s. There are kidnappings, assassinations, andtorture carried out by either the army or state-sponsored thugs, with journalists and civilians gunned down in broad daylight. Caught in the midst of it all is a scraggly local doctor (comedian Ramzy Bedia) who tries to save lives but can hardly save himself from the dangers lurking just outside his door.

And yet the more the plot, which is really the bare minimum of a story, progresses, the more it becomes clear that the action is set in no particular place or time, but rather some sort of eternal present that perhaps represents what France, or Algeria, or both, once were or can still become. The film remains vague, perhaps frustratingly so, about its identity — per the credits it was mostly shot in the south of France — but what it says about fear and isolation in a totalitarian society has a universal tinge.

An alcoholic committed to his professional calling, the unnamed doctor decides to stay on the job despite multiple death threats and the fact that his girlfriend (Amel Brahaim-Djelloul) wants to leave the country — especially when her reporter brother (Nabil Dejdouani) is shot in the back after daring publish some articles about the killings. The only person the doctor can confide in is Moh (Slimane Dazi), a friend and smuggler scraping to get by in a place where everyone lives under constant terror.

Filled with lingering, naturalistic photography by Irina Lubtchansky (My Golden Days) and Camille Clément, the film digresses at times to depict the eerie beauty that surrounds the doctor as he plunges further towards his doom. Garbage men sweep up a dirty marketplace; a truck rumbles down a road, creating a storm of dust in its wake; light glitters across an endless sea or burns through a car windshield in the desert.

The other movie that perhaps comes to mind here is Michelangelo Antonioni’s The Passenger, which also dealt with a character snared by political intrigue in a hostile land. Both films use evocative imagery to depict a danger that’s often obscure and hard to define, although in South Terminal things become disturbingly visceral in the third act when the doctor is finally arrested, subjected to torture and left for dead on the side of the road.

Bedia, who became famous in France as one half of the comic duo Éric et Ramzy, gets put through the wringer here, his body pummeled and his spirit broken by the powers-that-be. We never learn who such powers are, though the only face we can put to them is telling — that of a French man (Régis Laroche) who looks like a member of the OAS, the paramilitary unit that pulled off atrocities during the Algerian War of the 50s and 60s. Interrogating the doctor till his near last breath, the torturer reminds us how much the world of South Terminal, as fictive as it may finally seem, has been drawn from the dark well of history.

Venue: Toronto International Film Festival (Contemporary World Cinema); Locarno Film Festival (Competition)

Production companies: Sarrazink Productions, Arte France Cinéma

Cast: Ramzy Bedia, Amel Brahaim-Djelloul, Slimane Dazi, Salim Ameur-Zaimeche, Nabil Dejdouani

Director, screenwriter, producer: Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche

Screenwriters: Sandra Kogut, Iana Cossoy

Directors of photography: Irina Lubtchansky, Camille Clement

Production designer: Tony Delattre

Costume designer: Julia Fouroux

Editor: Grégoire Pontecaille

Sales: Reason 8

In French, Arabic

96 minutes