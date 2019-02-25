'Taking the Horse to Eat Jalebis': Film Review

In Shahjahanabad, a city within New Dehli, locals' own experiences make up a mass self-portait directed by Anamika Haksar.

Experimental feature Taking the Horse to Eat Jalebis (which premiered at Sundance last month) comes impressively close, or as close as a cinematic work can, to evoking one of those theatrical experiences where the action unfolds at multiple sites simultaneously as spectators explore the venue, choosing their own path through the environment. In this case, the venue is Shahjahanabad, also known as Old Delhi, a bustling, picturesque but also poverty- and crime-ridden neighborhood at the center of New Delhi. Theater director Anamika Haksar, making her feature debut here, draws from the lives and stories of Shahjahanabad residents and casts scores of them as onscreen actors in this highly imaginative panoramic portrait of the community, threaded together with a few key narratives, some animation and visual effects. The result is by turns delightful and moving, sometimes enervating and exhausting, but never dull.

Although Haksar takes a screenwriting credit here with one of the film’s co-stars Lokesh Jain, opening titles point out from the off that the film is “culled from interviews and dreams of pickpockets, street vendors, small-scale factory workers, daily wager earners, domestic workers, loaders, rickshaw pullers and many others laboring” in the city where it was shot.

Indeed, the film’s two-hour running time contains multitudes of characters all with stories to tell. Some are longer-arc narratives, like the material that tracks Patru (Ravindra Sahu) a pickpocket and sometime trumpeter who decides to start offering insider-led walking tours of the area to wealthy visitors. Some are micro-narratives, as short as a few short tragic sentences. “My son used to live with my grandparents,” explains one seemingly random woman at one point to a haughty European tourist, who has come seeking quaint folk stories. “There was a well near the house. He fell in it and died, so then I came to Dehli.” That’s not the kind of story the tourist is looking for, nor is the one from loader Lali (K Gopalan) about how his brother was beaten to death in jail working for the rights of the poor.

The sequence offers a pointed, blackly comic jab at how Westerners long for picturesque tales from the East, but not if they’re about real suffering or anything that might make the listener feel bad, let alone complicit or guilty of supporting exploitative economics. It’s perhaps to the film’s credit that it’s not afraid of this particular moral wound, even as the film itself serves up exoticism for the consumption of foreign film goers. Elsewhere, Haksar delivers more whimsical sequences, where characters fly or float, animated kites battle each other in the sky, or folk-art-style cartoon serpents slither through the city streets.

Special commendation is due to editor Paresh Kamdar along with sound designer Gautam Nair and the various musical contributors for creating a sense of flow as one episode gives way to another. That cascading onslaught of imagery may leave some viewers feeling washed out and exhausted, but others will find in this a thrilling, endlessly mutable tribute to one of the oldest, most vibrant parts of one of the world’s great cities.

Venue: Sundance Film Festival (New Frontier Films and Performances)

Cast: Ravindra Sahu, Raghuvir Yadav, Gopalan, Lokesh Jain

Production: An Anamika Haksar, Gutterati Productions productions

Director: Anamika Haksar

Screenwriters: Anamika Haksar, Lokesh Jain

Producers: Anamika Haksar

Executive producers: Gurudas Pai

Director of photography: Saumyananda Sahi

Production designer: Archana Shastri

Costume designer: Sneha Kumar

Editor: Paresh Kamdar

Music: Tyrax Ventura, Ustad Daud Kahn Sadozai, Utsav Nanda

Sound design: Gautam Nair

Sales: Gutterati Productions

121 minutes