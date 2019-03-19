'Territory of Love' ('L'Autre Continent'): Film Review | Filmart 2019

Déborah François and Paul Hamy star in Romain Cogitore's Franco-Taiwanese romantic drama.

An aspiring writer’s plans to write a novel is upended by a literally ill-fated relationship in Territory of Love, French filmmaker Romain Cogitore’s romance drama starring Deborah Francois (Populaire) and Paul Hamy. Boasting beautiful people and scenic landscapes aplenty and effective performances from his leads – with both stars contributing engaging turns in manifesting their characters’ emotional ebbs and flows, and surprisingly convincing delivery of their Mandarin lines – the film should find quite a bit of love in territories well beyond its domestic shores.

A Franco-Taiwanese co-production backed by support from various municipal authorities in the East Asian island-state, Territory of Love is perhaps better understood through its French title, L’Autre Continent (“The Other Continent”). The film begins with its protagonist, Maria (Francois), leaving Paris to set up camp halfway around the world in Kaohsiung, where she hopes she would be able to finish what she describes as an “19th century Taiwanese take” of Jon Krakauer’s Into the Wild (the novel Sean Penn adapted into a movie back in 2007).

A free spirit in body and heart — as shown in the film’s opening scene, where she tells her mother how her motto in life is “carpe diem” (“seize the day”) as she travels around Paris to bid adieu to her many lovers of various backgrounds – the multilingual Maria quickly settles into her new home, shifting identities by working as a Dutch-speaking guide for tourists from the Netherlands. Reveling in this new freedom, she soon finds her match in the shape of Olivier (Hamy), an erudite Frenchman who speaks even more languages (a staggering 14) than she does.

Territory is at its strongest during its first, Taiwan-set half, as Cogitore’s screenplay unleashes Maria’s adventurous, headstrong persona on screen and sets her up against Olivier’s very different personality traits. While the film does feature quite a few snapshots of touristic landmarks on the island, it never falls into the trap of becoming merely an exotic travelogue; Maria and Olivier are shown to be immersing themselves into the routines of their new surroundings, as the temples, markets and bustling alleyways provide an invigorating playground for them to develop themselves and also their relationship.

But the story starts to drag as Maria gets an abortion and then Olivier is diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia. Instead of heading to the mountains for a long trek Maria has prepared for as part of the research for her book, the couple are forced to up stakes and return to France, where Olivier will receive check-ups and, afterwards, undergo radiation therapy. With her literary ambitions falling at the seams as she becomes preoccupied with taking care of her increasingly feeble boyfriend, Maria becomes increasingly uncertain of her life, turning into a pale shadow of her former assured self.

It’s difficult not to question how it looks a given that Maria would abandon her own ambitions in life for the unwavering dedication to the very demanding care of her partner – this is someone, after all, who begins the film frowning at emotional commitment and is keen to explore new shores. But it’s here that Francois rides in for the rescue, as she manages to grapple with her character’s wobbly trajectory arc with aplomb: radiating energy from start to finish, her on-screen chemistry with Hamy — both as a healthy partner, and later as someone whose memories and logic are crushed by his medication — is more than palpable.

Thomas Ozoux’s camerawork manages to effectively convey the characters’ fluctuating physical and emotional states. Florence Vassault’s editing, meanwhile, helps to heighten the tension in the proceedings, especially when the film slowly glides towards terminal-illness melodrama.

Production companies: Cinema Defacto with House on Fire

Cast: Déborah François, Paul Hamy, Vincent Perez

Director-screenwriter: Romain Cogitore

Producers: Tom Dercourt, Sophie Erbs

Director of photography: Thomas Ozoux

Production designers: David Faivre

Music: Mathieu Lamboley

Editing: Florent Vassault, Romain Cogitore

Sales: Urban Distribution International

In French, English, Dutch and Mandarin

97 minutes