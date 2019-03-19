'The Torment of Ghost': Film Review | Filmart 2019

Huy Yaleng's horror movie charts a criminal tycoon's downfall as he struggles with nightmares in which he is tortured by a former Khmer Rouge cadre.

Nearly four decades after its fall from power in Cambodia, the Khmer Rouge has remained a specter hovering over the Southeast Asian country. In The Torment of Ghost, the genocidal regime cuts a haunting presence — but only in a literal sense and as a trope with which director Huy Yaleng constructs what is in effect his take on the slasher flick. Revolving around a brutal businessman's slow slide towards madness as he struggles with the seemingly supernatural fallout of his murder of a former Khmer Rouge cadre, The Torment of Ghost cruises along with a mix of sex, schmaltz, gore and comical gags.

Making its bow at Hong Kong’s Filmart after its release in Cambodia last month, The Torment of Ghost offers a somewhat bizarre and borderline-sensationalist take on that much-documented, blood-tarnished chapter of the Southeast Asian country. While domestic cinema-goers devoid of first-hand trauma of the Khmer Rouge years might welcome the film for its shock/schlock value, older viewers or international audiences might be hesitant to embrace the lurid aspects of the film. Still, Torment provides a significant look into the thinking and workings of Cambodia's burgeoning film industry today. Dancing Rains is handling sales at Filmart.

The film begins in 1978 with a couple fleeing from the Khmer Rouge. While the pregnant wife manages to escape, the husband is caught and carved open by a bloodthirsty soldier. The film takes a leap to 2018, and ruthless oligarch Sovann (played by director Yaleng himself) is shown ordering his thugs to conduct dirty business in his name, and then heads down to a cellar to threaten and torture someone who wronged him. Unscrupulous to the bone, he then sends his cousin-confidante Chet (ChheomSakada) to run an errand elsewhere, so that he could rape his wife.

One would certainly expect Sovann to be the Khmer Rouge soldier in the prologue or maybe one of his comrades or descendants, as that would make Torment an allegory about how social oppression has steadfastly remained in Cambodian society, with the villains trading in their military fatigues for civilian clothes. But Sovann actually turns out to be the son of the murdered man in that opening scene: his hatred against the Khmer Rouge would eventually drive him to kill a pensioner for being a former cadre.

Reeling from this act and also the suicide of Chet’s wife, Sovann becomes increasingly deranged, as he dreams repeatedly of being tortured by Khmer Rouge officers seeking to rid the land of "bad feudalists” like him. With this strange turn of events, the extremists somehow become just avengers, as they haunt corrupted individuals like Sovann for their bad deeds against the poor and powerless.

Then again, this might not be what Yaleng has in mind for Torment. The director's previous two films, the serial killer thriller Vikalcharet (2016) and 16th century-set horror movie The Witch (2018), are markedly apolitical fare. This time round, the historical allusions might simply serve as a convenient source for scary moments in what is essentially a mainstream genre flick.

Falling in line with its counterparts in Hollywood and beyond, Torment features graphic violence and scenes which thrive on the flaunting of female flesh. A serviceable title aimed squarely at its young audiences at home, Torment is perhaps revealing of a marked differentiation within Cambodia cinema, with some young filmmakers ready to go down the commercial route and embrace the norms present in film industries elsewhere.

