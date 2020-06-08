'Two Gods': Film Review | Hot Docs 2020

Director Zeshawn Ali’s debut documentary centers on a coffin maker in crime-ridden Newark, New Jersey.

[Note: In the wake of the Hot Doc festival’s postponement this year, The Hollywood Reporter is reviewing select entries that elected to premiere digitally.]

Makings its premiere at a moment of mass protest and urban unrest, Zeshawn Ali’s documentary Two Gods chronicles a situation that America’s black community has lived with for far too long, in a cycle of crime and poverty that seems to go unbroken.

And yet, this intimate portrait of Hanif, a black Muslim casket maker who provides spiritual and social healing services to those around him, reveals how some people eventually break the cycle, and then try to help others to do the same.

Two Gods focuses on three characters living in one of the worst parts of Newark, New Jersey, although their fates seem emblematic of similar communities across the country. Along with Hanif, who builds coffins and helps carry out Islamic funeral rites, including the ritual washing of dead bodies, we meet two young men whose futures are very much on the line: Furquan, a rambunctious 12-year-old who hasn’t quite grown up, and Naz, a more hardened 17-year-old street kid who’s already had several brushes with the law.

The two do not have fathers at home, and Hanif, who has a police record and once served time in prison, takes them under his wing. He tries to show them that crime isn’t the only way, and he does so by having them assist with his burial rituals — hoping, perhaps, that by handling coffins and corpses according to Muslim doctrine, the boys will learn more about the value of their own lives and do everything to avoid dying themselves.

At a time when the fate of black men and their bodies has risen to the level of a national emergency, what happens to the characters in Two Gods takes on added weight. Over the course of the chronicle, Hanif, Furquan and Naz will all wind up getting into trouble, sometimes severely so, in what almost feels like an inevitable occurrence. Ali, who shot the film with co-cinematographer Emir Fils-Aime in stark black-and-white, doesn’t shy away from such dark realities, showing that a healer like Hanif cannot always manage to heal himself.

Another reality is that, for broken neighborhoods like the Newark depicted on screen, mosques or churches can play a crucial role in unifying residents against violence. When Furquan, who is sent away to live with an aunt in North Carolina after suffering abuse at home, starts on his own path toward redemption, it involves a local church whose preacher once led a life of crime as well. Two Gods seems to be saying that, no matter what faith you practice in America, religion can provide viable solutions when nothing else does.

If such a conclusion may appear troubling for non-believers (or Islamophobes), the film constantly underlines how, for people like Hanif, New Jersey’s Muslim community has clearly become a saving grace. The man never looks happier than when we see him in his tiny workshop, dancing to hip-hop while sanding down wooden caskets before they’re shipped out for burial. It may seem like a grim existence, but as Hanif proudly admits at one point, “This is pretty much my life.”

Venue: Hot Docs Film Festival (World Showcase)

Director: Zeshawn Ali

Producer: Amin Ali

Executive producers: Sally Jo Fifer, Lois Vossen

Cinematographers: Zeshawn Ali, Emir Fils-Aime

Editor: Colin Nusbaum

Composer: Michael Beharie

82 minutes