Alcon's Lawsuit Over Failed 'Blade Runner 2049' Peugeot Partnership Dismissed as "Rambling"

"Alcon’s 160-page FAC is needlessly repetitive and lengthy, with pages of unnecessary background and irrelevant details," states the decision.

Just as Ridley Scott complained that the sequel to his cult hit Blade Runner was "way too long," a California federal judge has criticized Alcon Entertainment's bulky lawsuit over a failed partnership with Peugeot for being "presented in a confusing, rambling manner, without organization or structure."

Alcon in January 2019 sued Peugeot claiming that the automaker offered to pay $500,000 and commit to spending $30 million in promotional media in connection with Blade Runner 2049. While a formal long-form agreement was never finalized, Alcon claims their agreement on key terms was binding and Peugeot's failure to follow through hurt the film at the box office.

Peugeot argued the complaint should be dismissed because it failed to include "a short an plain statement" of its claim — and U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney agreed, dismissing the complaint without prejudice.

"Alcon’s 160-page FAC is needlessly repetitive and lengthy, with pages of unnecessary background and irrelevant details," writes Carney, noting that complaints are often dismissed for being repetitious, confused or "incomprehensible rambling."

"Moreover, the Court is concerned that, as currently pled, the FAC suffers from both too much and too little detail," Carney continues. "In their allegations Plaintiffs often fail to clearly allege how any purportedly fraudulent statement was false."

Carney also notes that the court didn't need "ten pages of background on California's entertainment industry" or details on Daniel Craig's Audi commercial and gave Alcon 14 days to amend its complaint.

Read the full decision below.