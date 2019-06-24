Alyssa Milano, Dave Bugliari Settle Dispute with Ex-Business Managers

The couple sued for fraud and breach of fiduciary duty in 2017, and the firm claimed their precarious financial situation was their own fault in a cross-complaint.

Alyssa Milano and her husband CAA agent Dave Bugliari have reached a settlement in a two-year dispute with their former business managers.

The couple in June 2017 sued Hellie, Hoffer and Company; Kenneth Hellie; and Jamie Williams, claiming their advisors failed to pay bills on time, forged signatures and otherwise mismanaged their money, leaving them with millions in debt and ruined credit. The firm filed a cross-complaint alleging the star and agent spent money excessively despite repeated warnings and were responsible for their precarious financial situation.

Milano's attorney William Briggs of Venable on Monday issued a statement regarding the agreement: "Alyssa Milano and David Bugliari have successfully settled their lawsuit against their business managers. As the case was preparing for trial, the parties reached a confidential settlement. Both Ms. Milano and Mr. Bugliari are pleased with the terms of the settlement and are satisfied that it has been resolved."

The matter had been set for trial in August.