Amazon Says It Was "Justified" in Terminating Woody Allen Film Deal

In its first big move in the $68 million lawsuit brought by Woody Allen, Amazon says it was "justified" in terminating his lucrative film deal because of an avalanche of bad publicity. The digital giant points to Allen's statement of a "witch-hunt atmosphere" on the eve of promoting Wonder Wheel and says the comment "effectively sabotaging those efforts."

For now, however, Amazon is staying away from Allen's claims of contract breaches to target claims such as a breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing that it says are duplicative.

Allen's production company filed its suit in New York in February after a five-year relationship disintegrated. When Amazon decided to get into the business of producing originals in 2014, a splashy deal with Allen was much hyped. But then came a 2016 column by Ronan Farrow in The Hollywood Reporter, and later, the rise of the #MeToo movement. His daughter's allegations of sexual abuse got renewed attention.

In June 2018, Amazon attempted to terminate its agreements with Allen and wipe out minimum guaranteed payments totaling between $68 million and $73 million for multiple films.

"Amazon has tried to excuse its action by referencing a 25-year old, baseless allegation against Mr. Allen, but that allegation was already well known to Amazon (and the public) before Amazon entered into four separate deals with Mr. Allen — and, in any event it does not provide a basis for Amazon to terminate the contract," stated the complaint. "There simply was no legitimate ground for Amazon to renege on its promises."

The defendant, of course, disagrees.

One of Farrow's other big articles — an expose for The New Yorker on Harvey Weinstein — became the catalyst for a broad public reckoning over the persistence of sexual harassment in entertainment, states Amazon in its brief, which ignores its own reckoning with Roy Price, who helped bring Allen to Amazon.

"Despite immediate consensus on the importance of acknowledging and addressing this issue, Allen made a series of public comments suggesting that he failed to grasp the gravity of the issues or the implications for his own career," continues Amazon. "Allen expressed sympathy for Weinstein as well as his victims, describing the situation as 'very sad for everybody involved.' Then Allen added: 'You don’t want it to lead to a witch-hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself.'

Amazon adds that Allen's dismissal of Dylan Farrow's memories of sexual abuse as "cynically using" #metoo for attention added to a firestorm and made working with him impossible.

The company may eventually argue that the purpose of its agreement was frustrated — a colorable defense — but besides knocking Allen for being essentially tone-deaf, those contentions will come at a later point. For now, the goal is to trim any claims that arise from the contract where damages can't be independently asserted. For example, Amazon's lawyer Robert Klieger attacks Allen's claim that Amazon has been unjustly enriched by the publicity of its relationship with the filmmaker. "The Allen Film Agreements, however, expressly grant to Amazon the right to publicize those agreements, such that the written contracts cover the same subject matter as the alleged unjust enrichment," he writes. "Moreover, the only 'publicity' that Plaintiffs plead relates to prior written contracts between Allen and Amazon that have been fully performed—not the Allen Film Agreements at issue in this action."