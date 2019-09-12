Amber Heard Wants Johnny Depp's Arrest Records in Defamation Fight

The actor sued his ex-wife for defamation after she penned an op-ed about being the victim of abuse.

The already ugly defamation fight between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is sure to get even more hostile, as the actress has asked the court to force her ex to hand over records relating to his alleged drug abuse and his arrest records.

Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in March, claiming a December op-ed she penned for The Washington Post falsely painted her as the victim when he alleges she's actually the abuser in their relationship.

In a motion to compel filed Thursday, Heard's legal team tells the court Depp is refusing, on privacy grounds, to turn over communications between the actor and any of his employees from 2013 to present related to the use of narcotics by Depp or Heard and treatment for drug or alcohol abuse regarding for the same time period. She also wants communications Depp and his employees had with Dr. David Kipper regarding Heard or Depp's other romantic partners from 2010 to present, and "documents sufficient to show each time [Depp] was arrested and the reason(s) for the arrest."

The actress argues this information is key to getting to the facts underlying Depp's defamation claim and show "the link between substance abuse and violence."

Heard's attorney Roberta Kaplan on Thursday sent The Hollywood Reporter a lengthy statement about the filing. It reads, in part: "It really is the height of hypocrisy for Mr. Depp, having sued Ms. Heard for $50 million, to refuse to produce evidence of his drug and alcohol addiction on the grounds of 'privacy,' while at the same time opposing a routine protective order that would ensure the privacy of Ms. Heard’s medical records and similar information."

Depp's lawyer Adam Waldman also sent THR a statement via email, saying his client will get justice and Heard's "day of reckoning in court" will soon arrive. "Now her new #Timesup lawyers try to thread a difficult needle — fight to get the case dismissed out of the public eye for the 3rd time, sweep the evidence of her crimes under seal to hide it from the public, and smear Johnny Depp with additional false innuendo," said Waldman. "All while arguing the abuse defamation she inflicted on Johnny Depp was somehow not about Johnny Depp. The public is not so easily fooled and the truth is not so easily suppressed.”

