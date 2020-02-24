Annabella Sciorra on Harvey Weinstein Verdict: "My Testimony Was Painful But Necessary"

The 'Sopranos' actress testified that Weinstein raped her in the winter of 1993, but he was not convicted on the associated charges.

Harvey Weinstein was convicted on Monday morning of criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape, but he was acquitted on two counts of predatory sexual assault, the most serious charges he faced.

Those two counts, which could have netted him a life sentence, had Annabella Sciorra's testimony in common. The Sopranos actress testified on Jan. 23 that Weinstein raped her in the winter of 1993, but the jury did not convict him based on her case.

On Monday afternoon, Sciorra said in a statement that her testimony was "painful but necessary."

"I spoke for myself and with the strength of the 80-plus victims of Harvey Weinstein in my heart," she said. "While we hope for continued righteous outcomes that bring absolute justice, we can never regret breaking the silence. For in speaking truth to power we pave the way for a more just culture, free of the scourge of violence against women.”

The actress received wide praise on Monday for her role in testifying.

"Annabella Sciorra is a hero," said Debra Katz, an attorney who represented one of the six women who testified that Weinstein sexually assaulted them. "She was brave and courageous to come forward. She was the second witness. Her testimony undoubtedly set the tone … no one who heard the power of Annabella's testimony could come away with anything else. Juries engage in all sorts of horse-trading. We don't know exactly what they did in the jury room. We will know more in the days to come."

Sciorra's account was buttressed by the Jan. 24 testimony of her friend Rosie Perez. The fellow actress testified that Sciorra had told her at the time that she thought she had been raped, later revealing that Weinstein was the alleged accuser.

Perez celebrated Weinstein's conviction on Twitter.

"Harvey Weinstein has been handcuffed and taken to jail!" she wrote. "Gutted for my dear friend #AnnabellaSciorra who told the truth! Yet I congratulate her and all who came forward for their bravery. This is not enough but survivors take courage! This is still a great win!"