Ex-APA Employee's Suit Alleging a "Sexually Abusive Environment" Moved to Arbitration

She sued the agency and CEO Jim Gosnell as a "Jane Doe" — but an L.A. judge finds she's not entitled to sealing of documents that protect her identity.

APA's legal battle with an ex-employee who alleges sexual harassment and retaliation is moving behind closed doors — but that doesn't necessarily mean Jane Doe's identity will remain confidential.

A former APA agent in June sued the company anonymously, claiming its leadership fostered a "sexually abusive environment" and she was retaliated against for not engaging in sexual relationships with execs who propositioned her and reporting the harassment to HR. CEO Jim Gosnell and two agents were also named as defendants in her complaint.

In July, APA filed a motion to compel arbitration and called the woman's lawsuit "an unabashed extortion attempt."

Following a Wednesday hearing, L.A. Superior Court judge Malcolm Mackey granted APA's motion and denied another from Jane Doe that requested she proceed under a pseudonym and pages that reveal her identity be sealed. Mackey found that the evidence attached to the motion to seal was "a cursory and argumentative declaration of counsel" that is not based on personal knowledge of facts and doesn't meet the state's threshold for sealing. (THR will not identify Doe unless she publicly identifies herself.)

With regard to arbitration, Doe argued that the agreement was unconscionable and she hadn't received the full contract before signing it and didn't understand she was agreeing to arbitrate.

Mackey finds "failure to read a contract with reasonable diligence is not a ground to avoid arbitration" and accepting such an agreement can be implied-in-fact "where the employee's continued employment constitutes acceptance." He also finds the agreement extends to APA client Michael Hammond, whom Doe alleges sexually assaulted her. (Read the full decision below.)

Doe's lawyers have not yet responded to a request for comment on the decision.