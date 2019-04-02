Ashley Judd's Lawsuit Against Harvey Weinstein Paused by Judge

The court found Weinstein's Fifth Amendment rights could be implicated if Judd's civil suit proceeds before the producer's criminal trial.

Harvey Weinstein doesn't have to continue fighting a defamation lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd until after his criminal sexual assault trial, a California federal judge ruled Tuesday.

The actress in April 2018 sued the producer claiming he sexually harassed her and badmouthed her to Peter Jackson, which cost her a part in Lord of the Rings. In September, U.S. District Court Judge Philip Gutierrez dismissed Judd's sexual harassment claim, but allowed her defamation claim to move forward.

In January, Weinstein asked Gutierrez to stay the suit. He argued that he needed to preserve his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in the criminal matter and therefore couldn't adequately defend himself against Judd.

Gutierrez on Tuesday granted the motion, finding that while the nature of Judd's suit and the criminal case are "quite different" there's reason to suspect they may intersect. Judd has indicated she may attempt to prove her claims using evidence concerning Weinstein's interactions with other women, and the New York prosecutor trying the criminal case intends to introduce evidence regarding other acts of sexual misconduct.

"At this point — with Defendant’s criminal trial set to take place in two months — the Court believes that a complete stay of the proceedings is appropriate, with the exception that the stay will not extend to Plaintiff’s forthcoming appeal of the Court’s order dismissing her sexual harassment claim," writes Gutierrez. "However, in the event that it becomes apparent that Defendant’s criminal proceedings will extend well past June, the Court may be willing to revisit this issue."

Weinstein in January lost a similar bid to pause a suit from a group of women who are suing him for assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress.

Read the full decision below.