2:37pm PT by Eriq Gardner
AT&T-Time Warner Merger: Read the Judge's Ruling
U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon on Tuesday ruled that the merger between AT&T and Time Warner doesn't violate antitrust law. Not only won't the judge impose conditions on the $80 billion deal between one of the nation's largest telecoms and one of the country's biggest content producers, but Leon refused to grant a stay pending the appeal.
He also urged everyone not to overread his decision by writing that "the temptation by some to view this decision as being something more than a resolution of this specific case should be resisted by one and all!"
The full opinion can be read below.
