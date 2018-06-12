AT&T-Time Warner Merger: Read the Judge's Ruling

"The Government here has taken its best shot to block the merger based on the law and facts," writes the judge. "The defendants did their best to oppose it. The Court has spoken."

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon on Tuesday ruled that the merger between AT&T and Time Warner doesn't violate antitrust law. Not only won't the judge impose conditions on the $80 billion deal between one of the nation's largest telecoms and one of the country's biggest content producers, but Leon refused to grant a stay pending the appeal.

He also urged everyone not to overread his decision by writing that "the temptation by some to view this decision as being something more than a resolution of this specific case should be resisted by one and all!"

The full opinion can be read below.