BBC Goes to Court to Identify 'Dr. Who' Leaker

The broadcaster has subpoenaed a mobile community a week after scenes from a show to air months from now surfaced online.

The British Broadcasting Corporation is now in court in an effort to identify the individual responsible for posting scenes from the upcoming season of Dr. Who.

The 11th season of the acclaimed science-fiction show is much anticipated, thanks to a female taking the lead role in the 54-year-old show about a time traveler. Last week, the first scenes from Jodie Whittaker's entrance as the titular character began circulating, with some fans responding angrily to the spoiling.

BBC is taking the leak seriously and wants to answer the question of who.

On Friday, BBC requested a clerk at the California federal court issue a subpoena to Tapatalk, a mobile community platform.

The broadcaster is being represented by an attorney at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, which has carved a bit of a niche in recent years in tackling piracy before big events. The new season of Dr. Who debuts in autumn.