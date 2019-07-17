Longtime Beverly Hills Bar Association CEO Marc Staenberg Retiring

Marc Staenberg, the longtime CEO of the Beverly Hills Bar Association, is retiring at the end of this year, the group announced Wednesday.

Staenberg has led the BHBA since his appointment in 2004, and will be named CEO Emeritus upon his Dec. 31 retirement.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve the Beverly Hills Bar Association and its members to advance the legal field,” Staenberg said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with such talented and engaged attorneys and I thank them for allowing me to help support their practices, professional priorities and steadfast regard for the law and commitment to justice."

BHBA president LaVonne Lawson credits Staenberg for providing stability during tumultuous times, specifically a 2003 embezzlement scandal (the then-controller was convicted of stealing more than $800,000) and the Great Recession. "He managed to ‘right the ship,’ recovering within 18 months all the money that was stolen, without ever cancelling or curtailing any programs, events or member benefits," said Lawson. "Under his leadership, the BHBA also weathered the economic crash of 2008, actually increasing its membership and engagement. Those efforts resulted in a renaissance for the Bar."

Before becoming BHBA CEO, Staenberg was an entertainment attorney handling both transactional matters and litigation and previously held several positions in the U.S. government. While in law school at Rutgers, he was a research assistant to (then-professor) U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The BHBA Board of Governors has formed a search committee to find a new CEO.