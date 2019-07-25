Bill Cosby's Insurer Settles Janice Dickinson Defamation Suit

Bill Cosby's insurance company AIG has settled a defamation suit with former supermodel Janice Dickinson, marking the third deal cut without his approval.

Dickinson in 2015 sued Cosby over comments his then-attorney Marty Singer made to the press following an interview she gave to Entertainment Tonight. Dickinson said she had been drugged and raped by the comedian in the 80s and Singer responded by telling the press it was "fabricated and is an outrageous defamatory lie."

After a long and winding legal road, The U.S. Supreme Court in October denied Cosby's request to review the matter, following an appeals court's decision to give Dickinson the green light to pursue her claims against both Cosby and Singer.

Dickinson and her attorney Lisa Bloom on Thursday morning held a "victory" press conference, which was streamed on the firm's Facebook page. Bloom declined to say how much money her client will receive, but described it as "an epic amount." Dickinson, who under the settlement isn't barred from speaking about Cosby, told reporters "nothing can ever erase the experience and memories of an assault" and advised victims to "tell your story and stand up for your rights."

Cosby's rep Andrew Wyatt sent The Hollywood Reporter a statement regarding the settlement. "Mr. Cosby has every confidence that, had the case proceeded to trial, a jury would have found that the statements issued by his former attorney — statements which Mr. Cosby himself never spoke and which he played no part in preparing — were not defamatory," he said. "This is the third example in recent months of AIG robbing Mr. Cosby of the opportunity to clear his name in a court of law, where evidence and truthfulness are supposed to be elevated above headlines and gossip. AIG’s apparent strategy to have Mr. Cosby tried exclusively in the court of public opinion has become clear, and its decision to settle each of these lawsuits over Mr. Cosby’s objections is illustrative of AIG’s bad faith."