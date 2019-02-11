CAA, UTA Settle "Lawless Midnight Raid" Agent Poaching Fight

The settlement resolves the April 2015 lawsuit CAA filed against UTA after agents representing Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell and others defected.

CAA and UTA have settled the ugly four-year legal fight that followed the defection of a group of comedy agents, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The undisclosed settlement resolves an April 2015 arbitration proceeding and a lawsuit, in which CAA described the surprise exit of agents Greg Cavic, Gregory McKnight, Martin Lesak, Jason Heyman and Nick Nuciforo as a "lawless midnight raid." The claims included intentional interference with contractual relations against UTA and breach of fiduciary duty against Cavic and McKnight, neither of whom were under contract at the time but both of whom CAA alleged unscrupulously convinced the other three agents, who were under contract, to make the move. UTA contended that agreements binding agents to CAA for periods longer than seven consecutive years are unenforceable under California law.

Two separate arbitrations have been playing out behind closed doors. Lesak, Heyman and Nuciforo's contracts have been at the center of an arbitration since 2015. The fight with Cavic and McKnight began in open court, but was moved after Los Angeles County Superior Court judge Nancy Newman last year granted a motion to compel arbitration.

"The matters were resolved and the state court action, the arbitration and the petitions were all dismissed," UTA's attorney Bryan Freedman tells THR.

A request for dismissal was entered into the court docket on Jan. 28.