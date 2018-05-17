CBS Denied Bid to Stop Shari Redstone from Interfering With Key Board Meeting

In a struggle over power, and with the possible fate of would-be merger between CBS and Viacom on the line, Redstone scores the first big win in CBS' audacious lawsuit.

A special committee of the board of directors at CBS won't be able to stop Redstone from interfering with its meeting where it will consider a proposal to dilute the voting power of National Amusements, Inc., otherwise known as the entity by which Shari Redstone exerts stockholder authority over CBS and Viacom. On Thursday, a judge in Delaware Chancery Court decided to reject CBS' motion for a restraining order.

Chancellor Andre Bouchard says that CBS does have a good case.

"In my opinion, particularly given CBS’s proclaimed commitment to independent board governance, these allegations are sufficient to state a colorable claim for breach of fiduciary duty against Ms. Redstone and NAI as CBS’s controlling stockholder," he writes.

Nevertheless, CBS fails on the second prong of irreparable harm.

"Plaintiffs’ theory of irreparable harm has been somewhat elusive," he continues. "As I understand it, plaintiffs’ basic contention is that, if the court does not grant the unprecedented relief they are seeking in order to prevent Ms. Redstone from interfering with the Board’s consideration of the Dividend Proposal (or other matters that may arise) during the special board meeting scheduled for later today, Ms. Redstone would have 'the unfettered ability to replace the Board and cram down a merger with Viacom, or otherwise take action that is detrimental to the public stockholders who hold 90% of CBS’s equity.' Although NAI’s execution of consents to implement the 90% Bylaw within hours of the court’s hearing on the instant motion belies defendants’ contention that plaintiffs’ concerns about Ms. Redstone are hypothetical or speculative, I am not convinced that the harm plaintiffs fear would be irreparable. To the contrary, the court has extensive power to provide redress if Ms. Redstone takes action(s) inconsistent with the fiduciary obligations owed by a controlling stockholder."

The development comes after CBS, currently led by CEO Leslie Moonves, filed a surprise lawsuit on Monday that alleges Redstone has breached fiduciary duties in her alleged attempt to force a merger between CBS and Viacom. Worried that Redstone might wish to interfere with the planned meeting or begin replacing directors on the board (as happened a couple years ago at Viacom), CBS demanding the judge intervene and protect the independence of the board. Redstone responds she isn't attempting to force anything.

On Wednesday, shortly before a hearing on the matter, Redstone engaged in what's being characterized as "self-help relief." National Amusements looked to ensure that their voting power — currently 79 percent even though NAI only owns a 10 percent stake in CBS — couldn't be diluted through an issuance of a dividend to common stockholders. NAI announced that CBS bylaws had been amended so that board proposals could only pass with a supermajority of votes.

The proposal to dilute the voting power of the controlling stockholder is audacious. The idea to take Redstone's voting interest from 79 percent to 17 percent been called the "nuclear option," and at Wednesday's hearing, Chancellor Andre Bouchard asked CBS' lawyer, "Why am I not going to have a slew of cases with people setting up the same kind of challenges to the exercise by a controller of what they can do whenever there's tension in the boardroom? Why am I not opening the door?"

Legal observers have pointed to Facebook and Google as two other companies with dual-class structures where a controller like Mark Zuckerberg holds Class A stock and has ultimate say while others hold Class B stock and benefit financially from the company's performance. In the middle are the directors of a corporate board. This case examines this power dynamic.

While the judge seems to be aware of the stakes and what may be a precedential decision when it comes time to rule on the underlying merits of CBS' complaint, he also had to consider Redstone's "self-help," which commanded a lot of attention at the hearing, Bouchard also wondered about the harm in allowing the meeting to go forward.

"What is NAI afraid of?" he asked.

NAI attorney Meredith Kotler responded, "Because the controller has the right to get in front and take preventative action... What happened here was an ambush... They said, 'In three days -- we'll give you one day to prepare papers and one day to come into court; but in three days, we're going to hold a meeting and go nuclear on you. As Your Honor said, full on, all out, wipe away, dilute, take away the control."

The judge replied that nothing would be effective until the court reviewed it.

Kotler acknowledged this point as being true.

Nevertheless, in the decision today, Bouchard says there is no precedent for CBS' request and believes that ultimately, the matter will be back before the court for consideration of whatever happens at the meeting.

A statement from NAI reacts to the ruling: “We are pleased by the court’s decision to deny CBS and its special committee’s unprecedented motion to try to deprive a shareholder of its fundamental voting rights. The court’s ruling today represents a vindication of National Amusements’ right to protect its interests. As we intend to demonstrate as the case proceeds, the actions of CBS and its special committee amount to a grievous breach of fiduciary duties and show no regard for the significant risk posed to CBS and its investors.”