Mo'Nique Sues Netflix for Discrimination Over $500K Standup Special Offer

The suit claims Netflix discriminates against black women, paying them substantially less than white women and men.

Nearly two years after Mo'Nique called for a Netflix boycott on Twitter, the comedian is suing the streaming giant for racial and gender discrimination over the $500,000 offer she received to do a standup special.

In January 2018, she posted a video alleging gender and color bias because her offer was significantly lower than the millions paid to the likes of Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle. Wanda Sykes responded on Twitter thanking her for speaking out and saying she walked away from a deal that was "less than half" of what Mo'Nique was offered.

On Thursday, she sued Netflix for race and gender discrimination and unfair business practices, according to a complaint filed in L.A. County Superior Court.

Mo'Nique says Netflix is perpetuating the pay gap suffered by black women and when she told the company their offer was discriminatory it "refused to negotiate fairly." She notes that when "a white female comedian [Schumer] objected to her offer (given how much lower it was than comparable males), Netflix reconsidered and upped her offer."

She lists examples of what other comedians, who aren't black women, were reportedly paid by Netflix: Jerry Seinfeld ($100M), Eddie Murphy ($70M), Chappelle ($60M), Rock ($40M), Ellen DeGeneres ($20M), Jeff Dunham ($16.5M) and Ricky Gervais ($40M).

The complaint also includes headshots of seven top Netflix execs, all of whom are white, in support of her contention that the company's lack of racial diversity contributes to a culture of discrimination.

"In short, as this lawsuit shows, Netflix’s treatment of Mo’Nique began with a discriminatory low-ball offer and ended with a blacklisting act of retaliation," states the complaint, which is posted below. In 2015, Mo'Nique told The Hollywood Reporter that she was blackballed after her 2010 best supporting actress Oscar win for her role in Precious because she was "difficult" to work with.

Netflix hasn't yet commented on the lawsuit.