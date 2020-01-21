Deborah Dugan Files Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Complaint Against Recording Academy Over Ouster

"The attempt by the Recording Academy to impugn the character of Deborah Dugan is a transparent effort to shift the focus away from its own unlawful activity," said Dugan's attorney in a Tuesday statement.

Deborah Dugan has filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences after being placed on administrative leave amid allegations of workplace bullying.

The Recording Academy on Thursday announced Dugan had been placed on leave, telling Billboard it hired two independent third-party investigators to look into concerns that had been raised to its board of trustees. Dugan's lawyer Bryan Freedman told The Hollywood Reporter that his client's ability to respond was "restrained by a 28-page contract and legal threats." Prior to her suspension, Dugan filed a complaint with the Recording Academy’s human resources department in which she raised concerns about voting and financial irregularities, excessive payments to law firms and sexual harassment. Interim president Harvey Mason Jr. then sent a letter to Grammy voters saying he was "deeply disturbed and saddened by the 'leaks' and misinformation, which are fueling a press campaign designed to create leverage against the Academy for personal gain.

Another of Dugan's attorneys, Douglas Wigdor, who represents 20 women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, on Tuesday announced the EEOC complaint on Twitter — and compared the Recording Academy to the embattled film mogul.

"The complaint that we filed today against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (the Grammys) highlights tactics reminiscent of those deployed by individuals defending Harvey Weinstein," writes Wigdor on Twitter. "As we allege, the attempt by the Recording Academy to impugn the character of Deborah Dugan is a transparent effort to shift the focus away from its own unlawful activity. This blatant form of retaliation in corporate America is all too common, even post #MeToo, and we will utilize all lawful means necessary to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions."

Dugan's claims include unlawful gender discrimination, sexual harassment, unlawful retaliation and unequal pay.

She alleges that on December 22 she told HR she had been sexually harassed by music lawyer Joel Katz, who is the Academy's general counsel and a former board member. (Katz's reps haven't yet responded to a request for comment.)

Dugan also says she told HR she was asked to hire former CEO Neil Portnow as a consultant and pay him $750,000 despite his bowing away from the Academy "in disgrace after making misogynistic remarks about woman recording artists." She also says the real reason Portnow's contract wasn't renewed is that he's accused of raping a female performer. She also alleges that the complaints made against her to the board came from Portnow's executive assistant.

The email also complained of "egregious conflicts of interest, improper self-dealing by Board members and voting irregularities with respect to nominations for Grammy Awards," according to the complaint.

Her missive to HR ended like this, according to the complaint: "Let me close with a simple observation. In my efforts to successfully resolve the many outstanding lawsuits facing the Academy that I inherited, one of the claimants characterized her experience of our organization’s leadership as '…it’s a boy’s club and they put their financial interest above the mission….' At the time, I didn’t want to believe it, but now after 5 months of being exposed to the behavior and circumstances outlined here, I have come to suspect she is right."

Dugan put the Academy on notice that she intended to bring claims and alleges the organization backed out of a nearly-closed settlement and gave her one hour to accept its new offer before putting her on leave. The complaint acknowledges that the allegations against Dugan were made prior to her complaint to HR, but also notes she wasn't put on leave until after she indicated her intent to pursue legal action. Now, she says, the Board and Mason are defaming her.

Also interesting, especially given the Grammy Awards ceremony is happening on Sunday, is Dugan's characterization of the nomination process. She says submissions are initially voted on by the 12,000 members of the Academy. Then the top 20 selections are reviewed by "secret committees" chosen by the board chair and head of awards Bill Freimuth. The committees are tasked with narrowing the 20 potential nominees down to between five to eight, depending on the category.

Dugan alleges the board pushes "artists with whom they have relationships," sometimes adding in artists who didn't make the top 20, lets artists who are in consideration for a nomination to sit on the committee that votes for their category and manipulates the process to ensure certain songs are nominated if Grammys' producer Ken Ehrlich wants them performed during the show.

More to come.