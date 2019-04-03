Dispute Over Mel Gibson's 'The Professor and the Madman' Settles

The litigation-plagued film is currently set to be released in May.

Mel Gibson's Icon Productions and Voltage Pictures have reached a settlement in their dispute over The Professor and the Madman.

Icon in 2017 sued Voltage, claiming Gibson and his producing partner Bruce Davey spent nearly two decades developing the movie, which is based on Simon Winchester's book about the origins of the Oxford English Dictionary, and the co-producer violated their agreement by making key decisions without Gibson's approval. Voltage countersued claiming Gibson, Davey and director Farhad Safinia were attempting to "hijack" the film.

The terms of the settlement haven't been disclosed, but attorneys notified the court on Tuesday that the dispute has been resolved.

Safinia separately sued Voltage, and a California federal judge in March granted summary judgement in favor of the producer.

The film, which was originally set for 2017, is currently expected to be released in May.