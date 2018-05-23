Donald Trump Can't Block Twitter Users Over Politics, Judge Rules

The court found Twitter is a designated public forum and Trump's "viewpoint-based exclusion" of individuals from that forum violates the First Amendment.

President Donald Trump can't block Twitter users because of their political opinions without violating the First Amendment, a New York federal judge has ruled.

Trump, along with others associated with his administration, was sued last summer by a handful of Twitter users and the Knight First Amendment Institute. They claimed the president uses Twitter as a public forum to share official information is his capacity as president and therefore was violating their right to petition the government by blocking them.

The Department of Justice, in a motion for summary judgement filed in October, challenged plaintiffs standing to sue and argued his use of the social media platform isn't regulated by the First Amendment.

In a ruling Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald found that Twitter is indeed a designated public forum and "viewpoint-based exclusion" of the plaintiffs from that forum violates the First Amendment. While this lawsuit targets Trump's behavior, Buchwald's ruling extends to all public officials — and could likely spark a wave of similar litigation against other block-happy government employees.

"This case requires us to consider whether a public official may, consistent with the First Amendment, 'block' a person from his Twitter account in response to the political views that person has expressed, and whether the analysis differs because that public official is the President of the United States," writes Buchwald. "The answer to both questions is no."

Buchwald held that the @realDonaldTrump account meets the Supreme Court's standards for a designated public forum and barring participation based on political speech constitutes viewpoint discrimination and "no government official — including the President — is above the law."

More to come.