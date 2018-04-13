Donald Trump and Michael Cohen Ask Court to Pause Stormy Daniels Fight for 90 Days

The request comes after the FBI raided Cohen's office as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

President Donald Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen on Friday asked a California federal judge to stay a lawsuit filed by Stephanie Clifford, known as porn star Stormy Daniels, because the men believe it could implicate Cohen's Fifth Amendment rights amid a pending criminal investigation.

Cohen's Manhattan office was raided by the FBI on Monday. While the exact nature of the agency's investigation remains unclear, the attorney has filed a temporary restraining order asking the court to "have all seized items be made available to Mr. Cohen’s counsel to conduct a review of the documents in the first instance and produce to the government all responsive, non-privileged items."

It has been widely reported that among the targets are communications regarding payments made to Clifford and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom allegedly had affairs with Trump and signed non-disclosure agreements prior to the 2016 election. Both Clifford and McDougal have sued in an effort to free themselves from the contracts.

In the Clifford case, Cohen and Trump on Friday filed a joint application requesting a 90-day stay of the action.

"Defendants will be substantially prejudiced if compelled to proceed with this case while the criminal investigation related to Mr. Cohen is ongoing, given the substantial overlap between the facts in this action and the criminal investigation, and Mr. Cohen’s status as is a key witness." states the filing by attorneys Brent Blakely and Charles Harder. "Furthermore, public interest is best served by ensuring this action does not interfere with the criminal investigation."

The already complex legal battle could soon see another layer of litigation, as former Clifford attorney Keith Davidson has threatened to sue following reports that Cohen recorded their phone conversations without his knowledge.

