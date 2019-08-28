Donald Trump Sends Legal Demand Over Comment From MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell

The president's personal attorney tells NBCU brass that legal proceedings could be pursued if there's no retraction or apology for stating that "Russian oligarchs" co-signed loans to Trump.

Donald Trump is ratcheting up his war with the media, as if such thing was conceivable. On Wednesday, his personal attorney Charles Harder threatened NBCUniversal with a defamation suit over what was broadcast the previous night on MSNBC's The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell. A missive sent to NBCU headquarters, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, also addresses a related tweet.

According to Harder's demand letter, "The Program and Tweet make the false and defamatory statements that 'Russian oligarchs' co-signed loans provided to Mr. Trump by Deutsche Bank, and described these 'co-signers' as 'Russian billionaires close to Vladimir Putin.'”

Harder is also warning others against republishing the allegedly false statement. (The Hollywood Reporter is doing so because it believes such republication is a matter of utmost public concern and protected by the First Amendment in connection with anticipated litigation.)

Trump is certainly notorious for defamation threats, but this may be the first formal one from a sitting president. Should Trump actually pursue a defamation suit and it survived any initial First Amendment challenge, he'd subject himself to a discovery process months after the conclusion of the investigation by Robert Mueller — which Trump repeatedly characterized as a "witch hunt."

Nevertheless, even though Trump has previously claimed not watching MSNBC anymore, O'Donnell's comment appears to have gotten under his skin.

On his Tuesday night show, O'Donnell told colleague Rachel Maddow that a "single source close to Deutsche Bank has told me that the Trump — Donald Trump’s loan documents there show that he has co-signers. That’s how he was able to obtain those loans. And that the co-signers are Russian oligarchs.”

O'Donnell then said, "That would explain, it seems to me, every kind word Donald Trump has ever said about Russia and Vladimir Putin, if true, and I stress the if true part of this.”

In his letter (read in full here), Harder characterizes these allegations as extremely damaging to Trump.

"The only borrowers under these loans are Trump entities, and Mr. Trump is the only guarantor," continues the demand letter. "Numerous documents for each of these loans are also recorded, publicly available and searchable online. Thus, actual malice can easily be proven based on your reckless disregard of the truth and unreasonable reliance on an alleged 'source' who you will not even identify in your story and likely is seeking to mislead you and the public for political reasons or other ulterior motives."

The discussion of loans from Deutsche Bank come as Democrats in the House of Representatives attempt to subpoena documents from the financial institution. The probe has Democrats and Trump fighting in court. The president's team asserts there's no legitimate legislative purpose for those document requests. The suggestion from the other side is that it could aid impeachment proceedings. On Tuesday, Deutsche Bank confirmed in a court filing that its tranche of Trump-related documents include tax returns.

MSNBC declines comment. Deutsche Bank has also declined comment on O'Donnell's assertion.

Trump is demanding that O'Donnell and NBCU "immediately and prominently retract, correct and apologize for the aforementioned false and defamatory statements."

"Failure to do so will leave my clients with no alternative but to consider their legal options which could include immediate legal proceedings against Mr. O’Donnell and NBCU," concludes the letter. "Should that occur, my clients would pursue all available causes of action and seek all available damages and other legal remedies to the maximum extent permitted by law."

Jeremy Barr contributed to this report.