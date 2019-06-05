'Duck Dynasty' Co-Creators Settle Dispute with ITV

Scott and Dierdre Gurney will sell their remaining stake in the company they founded as part of the deal.

The co-creators of Duck Dynasty have reached a settlement resolving a dispute over control of their company.

ITV Studios in December 2016 sued Scott and Dierdre Gurney and fired them, after purchasing a majority interest in Gurney Productions, claiming the duo had been engaging in self-dealing and fraud in breach of their contract. The Gurneys fired back with a January 2017 suit claiming ITV ambushed them with bogus allegations of impropriety in an attempt to usurp their company.

The Gurneys will sell their 38.5 percent stake in Gurney Productions as part of the settlement, the rest of which is confidential.

"We are excited to be back doing what we do best, developing scripted and unscripted film and tv projects," said the Gurneys in a Wednesday statement. "We have been extremely fortunate to work with so many talented individuals over the past 15 years, and look forward to continuing to do so as part of this new chapter."

A representative for ITV in a statement said “we wish Scott and Deirdre success with their next venture.”