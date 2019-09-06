News Anchor Files $10M Lawsuit Against Facebook, Reddit Over Lewd Ads

Karen Hupp's photo was used without permission and she says it's damaging her professional reputation.

A Philadelphia morning show anchor is suing several websites including Facebook and Reddit after her image was used for "prurient and illicit purposes" in sexually-oriented ads and posts.

Good Day Philadelphia's Karen Hepp on Wednesday sued the social media sites, along with Imgur, Giphy and WGCZ, the Czech Republic-based parent company of several porn sites.

Two years ago her photo was taken by a surveillance camera in a New York City convenience store, according to the complaint, and she learned through her colleagues that it was being used in online ads.

It appeared in a Facebook ad for an app that allows users to "meet and chat with single women," a "milf" section on Imgur and XNXX.com, a Reddit subgroup called "older but still $#^@able" — and was modified into a gif in which it appears a man is masturbating behind her that was posted on Giphy.

She's suing for violation of her right of publicity and unauthorized use of her likeness, and is seeking $10 million in damages and an injunction that requires the sites to remove the images.