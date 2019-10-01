FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal Largely Upheld by Appeals Court

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has tossed part of the Trump Administration's Restoring Internet Freedom order.

The FCC can't justify preempting states from imposing rules to regulate broadband Internet, a Washington, D.C., federal appeals court has ruled, but its repeal of net neutrality policies mostly stands.

FCC Chairman Ajit Patel in November 2017 announced plans to repeal net neutrality rules put in place by the Obama administration that sought to create equal access to the Internet and prevent Internet service providers from prioritizing traffic from certain websites. The FCC accepted Patel's proposal in a 3-2 vote, which prompted a wave of litigation.

Still the FCC moved ahead with its Restoring Internet Freedom order in 2018 that rolled back the prohibitions on ISPs throttling content and sought to preempt states from enacting their own policies, which prompted the legal fight at hand.

The D.C. appeals court Tuesday upheld the 2018 order, with two exceptions.

"[T]he Court concludes that the Commission has not shown the legal authority to issue its Preemption Directive, which would have barred states from imposing any rule or requirement that the Commission 'repealed or decided to refrain from imposing' in the Order or that is 'more stringent' than the Order," states the order.

The second exception involves remanding three issues to the FCC: the implications for public safety, what reclassification means for regulation of pole attachments and the effects of reclassification on the Lifeline Program.

Pai issued a statement Tuesday following the ruling, calling the decision a "victory for consumers, broadband deployment, and the free and open Internet."

The statement continued, "The court affirmed the FCC’s decision to repeal 1930s utility-style regulation of the Internet imposed by the prior Administration. The court also upheld our robust transparency rule so that consumers can be fully informed about their online options. Since we adopted the Restoring Internet Freedom Order, consumers have seen 40 percent faster speeds and millions more Americans have gained access to the Internet. A free and open Internet is what we have today and what we’ll continue to have moving forward. We look forward to addressing on remand the narrow issues that the court identified."

