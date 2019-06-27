Fox Promotes Claudia Teran to Executive VP and General Counsel

The lead lawyer for Fox Sports will now also oversee the company's entertainment assets.

Claudia Teran will be taking the helm as Fox's head lawyer, the company announced Thursday, after serving as general counsel for Fox Sports for the past five years.

The news comes one day after Rita Tuzon announced she would be stepping down from the role after more than two decades with Fox.

Teran will report to chief legal and policy officer Viet Dinh, who said in a statement: "Claudia is a whip-smart attorney and proven leader. Her success overseeing business and legal affairs for multiple divisions of the company and proven leadership as Fox Sports General Counsel provide a solid foundation as she significantly expands her role and responsibilities."

Teran has been with Fox since 2002 and has overseen the company's acquisition of various broadcast rights, including those to the FIFA Men's World Cup and Women's World Cup through 2026, as well as agreements with the NFL, MLB and WWE.

The New York University School of Law grad in a statement said she is "delighted to assume this new position at such a pivotal time for the company." Added Teran, "It is a privilege to lead such a talented and dedicated business and legal affairs team as we build and grow this exciting new iteration of Fox."