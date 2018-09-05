Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Settles False Advertising Suit

The lifestyle brand agreed to a $145,000 fine and a five-year injunction in connection with its Jade Egg, Rose Quartz Egg and Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend products.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop has settled a false advertising complaint involving its infamous vagina eggs, $66 stones that women apparently use to boost sexual energy, among other things.

The settlement with the California Food, Drug and Medical Device Task Force ends an inquiry that was launched last year after a consumer advocacy group alleged the lifestyle brand was making deceptive claims about 51 of its products.

Goop has agreed to pay $145,000 and adhere to a five-year injunction, during which time the company promises not to represent that "goods or services have sponsorship, approval, characteristics, ingredients, uses or benefits which they do not have."

At issue are its Jade Egg, Rose Quartz Egg and Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend. While Goop admits no wrongdoing, the company will give refunds to any customers who bought the products and are unsatisfied.

Truth In Advertising, the organization that made the initial complaint, on Wednesday sent The Hollywood Reporter a statement: "For far too long Paltrow and Goop have been taking advantage of susceptible consumers by using deceptive and misleading health claims to sell their wares and turn a profit. This settlement makes clear that no health and wellness company is above the law, and that Goop’s past illegal marketing tactics will no longer be tolerated."

In a Tuesday press release, Paltrow's company characterizes the dispute as "an honest disagreement" and notes that it has not received any consumer complaints about the product.

“Goop provides a forum for practitioners to present their views and experiences with various products like the jade egg," said Goop CFO Erica Moore in a statement. "The law, though, sometimes views statements like this as advertising claims, which are subject to various legal requirements. The Task Force assisted us in applying those laws to the content we published, and we appreciate their guidance in this matter as we move from a pioneer in this space to an established wellness authority."