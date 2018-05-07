Harvey Weinstein Asserts Legal Claims Against Insurers Refusing to Defend Him

Harvey Weinstein says he's spent more than $1.2 million on insurance premiums, and now in his moment of need, they've abandoned him. On Monday, the embattled movie mogul, facing multiple lawsuits and criminal investigations for alleged sexual misconduct, filed breach-of-contract claims against various Chubb insurers.

These insurance companies went to a New York federal court first. In late February, the insurers asked for a judicial declaration they don't have to provide a defense or indemnity in 11 cases of alleged sexual harassment or assault. The insurers say various exclusions apply including for intentional acts.

Weinstein now responds that what he paid for was a duty to defend — and that one policy even promised him $300,000 in "crisis assistance" benefits.

"Abandoning any pretense of analysis, the Chubb Insurers responded to Mr. Weinstein’s tenders by churning out a series of form letters that improperly denied his claims," states the counterclaim (read here). "So flimsy were the insurer’s denials that they failed to base their decision on the terms of any specific policy and/or the language of any particular form. According to the Chubb Insurers, their policies were substantively similar, their exclusions uniform throughout, and Mr. Weinstein’s requests for a defense unworthy of detailed consideration. Ergo, no coverage. Worse yet, the insurers’ cursory denials consciously concealed the existence of policies that lacked the insurers’ cited exclusions, as well as policies that affirmatively extended defense benefits to Mr. Weinstein."

Weinstein states he wants to hold the insurers accountable for alleged gamesmanship.

He adds that he "has been required to reorder his finances to ensure the funding of defense counsel for claims wrongfully denied."